Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

London Youth Theatre Present KATZENMUSIK at Seven Dials Playhouse

Performances are Friday 14th and Saturday 15th April, 7.30pm.

Mar. 16, 2023  
London Youth Theatre Present KATZENMUSIK at Seven Dials Playhouse

As their first production at Seven Dials Playhouse, London Youth Theatre will present katzenmusik, a darkly comic story about social inequality and upheaval on Friday 14th and Saturday 15th April. Told in reverse, katzenmusik sees the increasing income gap between rich and poor push the residents of Burnside Town to breaking point. Seven Dials Playhouse is the group's first theatre home, placing London Youth Theatre (LYT) in the heart of London's West End and specifically in a venue that has an ethos of collaborating with and developing new artists.

Tom Fowler's timely play was first performed at The Royal Court Theatre, London, in August 2017 by the Royal Court Youth Theatre. katzenmusik is directed by Sammy Glover, a theatre director, facilitator and educator specialising in working with young people across the UK. Glover's work is focused on platforming young people's experiences, staging unheard or marginalised voices and improving access in the arts through form, interrogation and site-specific theatre. They have worked across schools, theatres, pupil referral units and educational settings including as Associate Director of the Big House (2017-2018), Resident Director at The Almeida Theatre (2019-2020), Targeted Work Associate Director at The Lyric Hammersmith (2020-2021) and as an NT Connections Mentor Director (2021-present).

Isobel Jacob is the London Youth Theatre 2023 Resident Assistant Director. She has recently directed with Pomona Theatre, Burning Attic Theatre Company and at Whitgift School. Jacob's passions are creating work that is urgent, radical, and holds accessibility, inclusivity and community at its core, as well as pushing the typical expectations of what youth theatre can be.

The LYT 2023 Company is made up of young people aged 13-23. Participants are from all over London and the home counties, including many boroughs considered to be especially low in arts engagement. 50% of LYT members participate completely free of charge and the company is committed to improving access to the arts for young people in the capital.

With alumni including Maya Britto (Hamilton, West End), Max Alexander-Taylor (The Lion, Southwark Playhouse and US Tour) and Baker Mukasa (Standing at the Sky's Edge, The Crucible and National Theatre), London Youth Theatre's impressive track record proves that there is a gap in the capital for financially accessible youth theatre. This new partnership will aim to provide a safe space in the West End where talent can be nurtured.

Katie Pesskin and Tom Foskett-Barnes, Co-Artistic Directors of London Youth Theatre comment,

We are thrilled to present LYT's inaugural production of katzenmusik by Tom Fowler. It's been a privilege getting to know our brilliant 2023 cohort and we're excited to see what they bring to the stage in their first performance of the year. Tackling themes of social injustice and discontent, katzenmusik has a strong, timely connection to our 2023 season theme of 'Fury' and feels incredibly relevant to the climate in which we live. We hope it will be a cathartic experience for both audience

and participants alike. This show also marks our first with our partners at Seven Dials Playhouse. It's taken only a few months for Seven Dials to feel like our home away from home. We'd like to thank

the Seven Dials Playhouse team for making us feel so welcome.

Seven Dials Playhouse Chief Executive Amanda Davey comments, We are honoured to be the home of London Youth Theatre and to play our part in nurturing the next generation of creative talent, and to provide a safe space to support young people and their careers in the heart of the West End. We cannot wait to see their debut play katzenmusik, which presents a comical yet urgent social commentary that feels particularly timely.



Curtain Raised On International Dance At The Lowry In 2023 Photo
Curtain Raised On International Dance At The Lowry In 2023
Regional audiences have the chance to see some of the world's best international dance thanks to The Lowry's impressive Spring/Summer season.
Cardboard Citizens Announce Upcoming UK Tour Of New Play, FAUN Photo
Cardboard Citizens Announce Upcoming UK Tour Of New Play, FAUN
Theatre company and social justice charity Cardboard Citizens today announce tour dates, cast and crew for the 2023 national tour of FAUN - a new play from acclaimed performer and writer, Vinnie Heaven. FAUN explores the homelessness crisis affecting transgender people in the UK and how sometimes home isn't always easy to find.
Her Majesty The Queen Consort Celebrates 100 Years of Elmhurst Ballet School Photo
Her Majesty The Queen Consort Celebrates 100 Years of Elmhurst Ballet School
Her Majesty The Queen Consort visited Elmhurst Ballet School on Tuesday 14 March 2023 and shared a mutual love of dance with students, staff and alumni as the Birmingham based school continues to celebrate its Centenary. 
WE NEED NEW NAMES Will Embark on UK Tour Photo
WE NEED NEW NAMES Will Embark on UK Tour
A defiant and exuberant coming-of-age story follows a young girl from the playgrounds of Zimbabwe to an America that is not the utopia she imagined, in an adaptation of the novel by NoViolet Bulawayo.

More Hot Stories For You


DIVAS LONDON is Coming to The Prince Of Wales Cabaret Venue in JuneDIVAS LONDON is Coming to The Prince Of Wales Cabaret Venue in June
March 15, 2023

The Entertainment Providers sashay  back into the West End this Summer with a brand new party show  Divas London at The Prince Of Wales Cabaret Venue, Drury Lane, London from  15th June for  three  limited week season!
Cast Announced for THE STRANGE AFFAIR OF HERSCHAL GRYNSZPAN at The Other Palace StudioCast Announced for THE STRANGE AFFAIR OF HERSCHAL GRYNSZPAN at The Other Palace Studio
March 15, 2023

The cast has been announced for the new LGBQT+ musical 'The Strange Affair of Herschel Grynszpan'. Based on true events but with imagined relationships. What might have been.
Initial Casting Announced For The World Premiere of GLORY RIDEInitial Casting Announced For The World Premiere of GLORY RIDE
March 15, 2023

GLORY RIDE, a new musical with Book, Music & Lyrics by Victoria Buchholz & Todd Buchholz, directed by Kelly Devine (Olivier Award-winning choreographer of 'Come From Away'), reveals the secret wartime heroics of Gino Bartali, one of the most beloved athletes of all time.
The ENO Presents UK Premiere Of BLUEThe ENO Presents UK Premiere Of BLUE
March 15, 2023

This April, the English National Opera (ENO) presents the UK premiere of Blue by American composer Jeanine Tesori and librettist Tazewell Thompson.
DanceWest Fest, Formerly Ignition Dance Festival, Returns This Spring to the Lyric and Rose TheatreDanceWest Fest, Formerly Ignition Dance Festival, Returns This Spring to the Lyric and Rose Theatre
March 15, 2023

This spring DanceWest Fest, formerly Ignition Dance Festival, returns for the first time since 2018 with performances at the Lyric Theatre Hammersmith (19 & 20 May) and Rose Theatre, Kingston (17 June).
share