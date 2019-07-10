London Transfer For The Musical AMELIE Comes To The Other Palace At Christmas

Amélie The Musical, based on the much-loved, five-time Oscar-nominated film, will transfer to the West End this Christmas following its current UK tour, and its sell-out season premiere at the Watermill in Newbury in April.

Starring French-Canadian stage and screen star Audrey Brisson as 'Amélie Poulain', this beloved story of an imaginative and shy romantic with a gift for helping others, in a vibrant re-conception with new orchestrations, has garnered critical and public acclaim, and will play at THE OTHER PALACE in London from 29 November 2019 - 1 February 2020, with a press night on Tuesday 3 December.

Amélie is the story of an astonishing young woman who lives quietly in the world, but loudly in her mind. She secretly improvises small, but extraordinary acts of kindness that bring happiness to those around her. But when a chance at love comes her way, Amélie realises that to find her own contentment she'll have to risk everything and say what's in her heart. Although times are hard for dreamers, Amélie is someone to believe in...

With music by Hem's Daniel Messé, lyrics by Nathan Tysen and Daniel Messé and book by Craig Lucas, this new musical adaptation of the five-time Oscar-nominated film written by Jean-Pierre Jeunet and Guillaume Laurant, is directed by Michael Fentiman.

Michael Fentiman said, "I really hope London audiences will be enchanted by our little Parisian Tale. The show was originally created in the beautiful and inspiring Watermill Theatre, with some of the most skilled performers and creatives I have ever had the privilege to work with. We are led by the wonderful Audrey Brisson, who (I am sure you will agree) was born to play the role of 'Amelie'. Amelie is a show about making connections, the simple acts of kindness that pull people closer, not further apart... In such divisive times, we all need a little piece of Amelie."

Audrey Brisson's theatre credits include: The Elephantom, Pinocchio and Pericles (National Theatre), Midnight's Pumpkin and The Wild Bride (Kneehigh), The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe (Kensington Gardens), Dead Dog in a Suitcase & Other Love Songs (Kneehigh), Romeo and Juliet (Rose Theatre, Kingston), The Flying Lovers of Vitebsk (Kneehigh), The Grinning Man (Bristol Old Vic), The Strada (UK Tour & The Other Palace). Her film credits include: Hereafter directed by Clint Eastwood and W.E. directed by Madonna. Television includes: Outlander (Amazon), Money (BBC Two). Radio includes the title role in Amy Dorrit (BBC Radio).

The full cast includes Sophie Crawford as 'Gina' (War Horse - NT, Twelfth Night - Orange Tree), Faoileann Cunningham as 'Georgette' / 'Sylvie' (Mary Stuart - Almeida, Ulysses - Abbey Theatre), Rachel Dawson as 'Andamine' / 'Philomene' (The Jungle Book - UK Tour, A Little Night Music - The Watermill), .Oliver Grant as 'Lucien' / 'Mysterious Man' (War Horse - UK Tour, Twelfth Night - Chichester Festival Theatre), Chris Jared as 'Nino Quincampoix' (946: the Amazing Story of Adolphus Tips - Shakespeare's Globe, The Duchess of Malfi - Nottingham Playhouse), , Caolan McCarthy as 'Hippolito' / 'Elton John' (The Plough and the Stars - NT, The Beggar's Opera/Alice in Wonderland - Storyhouse), Samuel Morgan-Grahame as 'Joseph' / 'Fluffy' (Sister Act - UK Tour, All My Sons - Regent's Park Open Air Theatre), Emma Jane Morgan as 'Delphine' (Sweet Charity - The Watermill, Crazy for You - UK Tour), Kate Robson-Stuart as 'Suzanne' (Crazy For You - UK Tour, Untold Stories - Watermill Theatre), Josh Sneesby as 'Blind Beggar' (The Hypocrite & Birthday Bash - RSC, One Man, Two Guvnors - Adelphi Theatre/Theatre Royal Haymarket), Jez Unwin as Raphael / Bretodeau (Oliver - Leicester Curve, Once - Phoenix Theatre) and Johnson Willis as Collignon / Dufayel (Harold and Maude - Charing Cross Theatre, Dido Queen of Carthage & Salome - RSC Swan)

The original film, Le Fabuleux Destin D'Amélie Poulain, was released in 2001, starring Audrey Tautou and Matthieu Kassovitz. Taking over $33 million in a limited theatrical release, it is to date the highest-grossing French-language film released in the United States, and one of the biggest international successes for a French film. Amélie won Best Film at the European Film Awards, four César Awards in 2002 (including Best Film and Best Director), two BAFTA Awards (including Best Original Screenplay), and was nominated for five Academy Awards, including best foreign language film.

Amélie The Musical was first staged in California in 2015 and was described as an 'enchanting act of theatrical reinvention' (The Los Angeles Times).

Amélie The Musical will tour internationally in 2020, with dates to be announced.

Amélie The Musical, is produced by Hartshorn - Hook Productions, Selladoor Productions, The Watermill Theatre and Broadway Asia. Associate producers are London Limelight and Jonathan Demar.





