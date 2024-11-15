London Theatres Will Dim Their Lights to Honour Timothy West CBE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Theatres across London will dim their lights for two minutes at 7pm on Tuesday 19 November in remembrance of renowned stage and screen actor Timothy West, who died on 12 November at the age of 90.

Starting in the industry as Assistant Stage Manager at Wimbledon Theatre in 1956, West went on to star in theatre productions across the country and beyond over a seven-decade career, also finding huge success in television and film.

More recent stage roles include King Lear at the Bristol Old Vic (2016) and James Graham's The Vote at The Donmar Warehouse (2015). In 1984, West was appointed a CBE for services to drama.

Read his full obituary here.

Hannah Essex, Co-CEOs of the Society of London Theatre and UK Theatre, said: “Timothy West was a true giant of our industry, whose talent, energy and versatility over an extraordinary seven-decade career put him at the very top of his profession. He was one of our finest stage actors, and we are proud to be able to pay tribute to him in this small way. We offer our condolences to his loved ones.”

Comments