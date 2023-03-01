London Theatre Week: Tickets from £25 for Back to the Future The Musical

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Mar. 01, 2023  
Based on the classic 1980s film, this spectacular and hilarious musical adventure is directed by the Tony Award-winning John Rando, with a score by legendary film composer Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard (Ghost The Musical), along with hit songs from the film.

Monday to Thursday:
Tickets at £25, £35, £45 or £55

Friday:
Tickets at £35, £45, £55, £65 or £75

Valid Monday to Friday performances from 23 February to 19 May 2023
(excl. Saturday & Sunday performances & all performances between 1 April to 16 April)

March 1, 2023

