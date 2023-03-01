London Theatre Week: Tickets from £25 for Back to the Future The Musical

Based on the classic 1980s film, this spectacular and hilarious musical adventure is directed by the Tony Award-winning John Rando, with a score by legendary film composer Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard (Ghost The Musical), along with hit songs from the film.



Book your tickets yesterday!

Monday to Thursday:

Tickets at £25, £35, £45 or £55



Friday:

Tickets at £35, £45, £55, £65 or £75



Valid Monday to Friday performances from 23 February to 19 May 2023

(excl. Saturday & Sunday performances & all performances between 1 April to 16 April)