Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

London Theatre Week Extends For A Third Week

The initiative will now extend until September 11th, completing the run for a total of three weeks.

UK / West End News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 06, 2022  
London Theatre Week Extends For A Third Week

London Theatre Week returned back and bigger than ever before two weeks ago with over 55 spectacular shows taking part. The annual campaign kicked off with a two-week offering of many of the best and biggest West End shows with prices as low as £15.

The initiative will now extend until September 11th, completing the run for a total of three weeks. This year's London Theatre Week includes such high-calibre performances such as Disney's Frozen, The Lion King, Grease, and The Book of Mormon.

Tickets are available from as little as £15, £25, £35, or £45, empowering more audiences to enjoy the West End and continue to support live theatre.

Tickets are now on sale at londontheatreweek.com and via the TodayTix app.

Returning to the campaign this year are classic hit West End shows including The Phantom of the Opera, Back to the Future, and Les Misérables. As part of the offerings this year, TodayTix Group is pleased to welcome newcomers to the West End stage to be a part of the campaign, including The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, Eureka Day, The Doctor, and 2:22 A Ghost Story.

For more information about London Theatre Week and to purchase tickets, please visit londontheatreweek.com.

The shows available include: &Juliet, A Christmas Carol, Anything Goes, Back to the Future, Bad Jews, Circus 1903, Come From Away, Dear Evan Hansen, Demon Dentist, Dirty Dancing, Eureka Day, Disney's Frozen, Get Up Stand Up, 2:22 A Ghost Story, Grease, Heathers, Jack Absolute Flies Again, Jersey Boys, John Gabriel Borkman, Les Miserables, Life of Pi, Magic Mike Live!, Mamma Mia, Mary Poppins, Matilda, Millennials, Much Ado About Nothing, Only Fools and Horses, The Phantom of the Opera, Pretty Woman, Punchdrunk's The Burnt City, The Book of Mormon, The Doctor, The Drifters Girl, The Lion King, The Play That Goes Wrong, The Woman in Black, Tina, Tosca, Walking with Ghosts, Witness for the Prosecution, Wonderville, Secret Cinema Presents Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy and more.





More Hot Stories For You


Zachary Quinto Sets West End Debut in BEST OF ENEMIESZachary Quinto Sets West End Debut in BEST OF ENEMIES
September 5, 2022

Best of Enemies will begin previews at the Noël Coward Theatre on 14 November with an opening night on 28 November. Find out how to get tickets to Zachary Quito's West End Debut
MOULIN ROUGE Sets New West End CastMOULIN ROUGE Sets New West End Cast
September 5, 2022

Global Creatures, Producers of Moulin Rouge! The Musical, have announced a new cast of bohemians and aristocrats as the hit show enters its second year at the Piccadilly Theatre in London.
Eighth Cast Announced For WITNESS FOR THE PROSECUTION Agatha Christie's At London County HallEighth Cast Announced For WITNESS FOR THE PROSECUTION Agatha Christie's At London County Hall
September 2, 2022

As this iconic production approaches its fifth anniversary, producers Eleanor Lloyd and Rebecca Stafford have announced the eighth cast to join Agatha Christie's Witness for the Prosecution.
The Royal Opera House and Britten Pears Arts Announces Full Cast for THE RAPE OF LUCRETIAThe Royal Opera House and Britten Pears Arts Announces Full Cast for THE RAPE OF LUCRETIA
September 1, 2022

The Royal Opera House and Britten Pears Arts has announced full casting details for The Rape of Lucretia. This new staging of Benjamin Britten's unsparing chamber opera opens at Snape Maltings, Suffolk as part of its Britten Weekend on 29 and 30 October, before this new production is on stage at the Linbury Theatre, Royal Opera House from 13-22 November.  
Erin Caldwell & Nathanael Landskroner to Join HEATHERS THE MUSICAL in the West End This FallErin Caldwell & Nathanael Landskroner to Join HEATHERS THE MUSICAL in the West End This Fall
September 1, 2022

With the graduating cast leaving the halls of Westerberg High, it’s time to welcome in some new students to the cast of Heathers the Musical. Taking on the role of high school geek Veronica Sawyer will be Erin Caldwell and at her side as the dark and moody teen Jason ‘J.D’ Dean is Nathanael Landskroner.