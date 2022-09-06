London Theatre Week Extends For A Third Week

London Theatre Week returned back and bigger than ever before two weeks ago with over 55 spectacular shows taking part. The annual campaign kicked off with a two-week offering of many of the best and biggest West End shows with prices as low as £15.

The initiative will now extend until September 11th, completing the run for a total of three weeks. This year's London Theatre Week includes such high-calibre performances such as Disney's Frozen, The Lion King, Grease, and The Book of Mormon.

Tickets are available from as little as £15, £25, £35, or £45, empowering more audiences to enjoy the West End and continue to support live theatre.

Tickets are now on sale at londontheatreweek.com and via the TodayTix app.

Returning to the campaign this year are classic hit West End shows including The Phantom of the Opera, Back to the Future, and Les Misérables. As part of the offerings this year, TodayTix Group is pleased to welcome newcomers to the West End stage to be a part of the campaign, including The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, Eureka Day, The Doctor, and 2:22 A Ghost Story.

For more information about London Theatre Week and to purchase tickets, please visit londontheatreweek.com.

The shows available include: &Juliet, A Christmas Carol, Anything Goes, Back to the Future, Bad Jews, Circus 1903, Come From Away, Dear Evan Hansen, Demon Dentist, Dirty Dancing, Eureka Day, Disney's Frozen, Get Up Stand Up, 2:22 A Ghost Story, Grease, Heathers, Jack Absolute Flies Again, Jersey Boys, John Gabriel Borkman, Les Miserables, Life of Pi, Magic Mike Live!, Mamma Mia, Mary Poppins, Matilda, Millennials, Much Ado About Nothing, Only Fools and Horses, The Phantom of the Opera, Pretty Woman, Punchdrunk's The Burnt City, The Book of Mormon, The Doctor, The Drifters Girl, The Lion King, The Play That Goes Wrong, The Woman in Black, Tina, Tosca, Walking with Ghosts, Witness for the Prosecution, Wonderville, Secret Cinema Presents Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy and more.