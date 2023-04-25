London Theatre Consortium Announces Fourth Cohort Of Executive Fellows In Partnership With the MOBO Organisation

The London Theatre Consortium (LTC), in partnership with the MOBO organisation, have appointed a fourth cohort of five LTC MOBO Executive Fellows to address the lack of diversity at executive level in UK theatre buildings. The Fellows began in February 2023 for an attachment of up to a year.

The recipients are: Alisha Artry, a Creative Producer and Co-Founder of Sculptress; Ama Ofori-Darko, an arts fundraiser, Young Trustee at the Contemporary Arts Society, and a Trainee Trustee at Spitalfields Music; Ameena Hamid, a Creative Producer, General Manager, Festival Curator and Facilitator; Pooja Sitpura, Creative Careers Partner at The National Theatre and Board members of Youth Realities and Theatre Uncut; and Wofai Je, a Creative Producer, Casting Director and interim General Manager at Gate Theatre.

The fellows will work alongside LTC Executive Directors, getting access to and demystifying the Executive leadership of these 11 theatres. The aim of the LTC MOBO Fellowships is to increase the capacity for diversity in the leadership pool, by supporting mid-career leaders and offering them mentoring, shadowing, access and skill sessions to help provide pathways to break through into Executive leadership.

Previous recipients of the executive fellowships include Rachel Brogan, Raidene Carter, Annette Corbett, Jessica Draper, Daniel Kok, Nicholai La Barrie, Nisha Modhwadia and Keisha Thompson.

Commenting on the initiative Eleanor Lang, Executive Director of Theatre Royal Stratford East and Chair of LTC said "Ensuring a dynamic succession pool for theatre leadership is vital for the future success of the sector. All of the LTC theatres are committed to working together to create opportunities and make change happen. We are delighted to appoint a further five Fellows to work with us over the coming year."

MOBO Founder Kanya King CBE, said "We are delighted to welcome the new cohort of fellows to the MOBO LTC Fellowship programme, which is part of MOBO via its MOBOLISE platform's ongoing mission to motivate, elevate and celebrate today´s creative talent and future leaders and support a richly inclusive leadership pipeline in every creative sector. It is rewarding to see the evolution of our partnership with the LTC, supporting and providing more opportunities to underrepresented talent to advance their careers. I´m really looking forward to seeing the change and positive impact this year´s cohort will go on to make in the leadership pool."