London Premiere of Sophie Treadwell's MACHINAL Announced

The Old Vic and Ustinov Studio, Theatre Royal Bath have announced the London premiere of Sophie Treadwell’s Machinal, directed by Richard Jones (Endgame, The Hairy Ape) and starring The Stage 100 2024 Rising Star Rosie Sheehy (Oleanna, Romeo and Julie), in a limited run from 11 April-01 June 2024.

Machinal is based on the sensational true story of Ruth Snyder, which Sophie Treadwell covered as a journalist in 1928. Sentenced to death for murder, Ruth’s final moments in the electric chair were published on front pages across the American media. The case went on to inspire Billy Wilder’s Double Indemnity, The Postman Always Rings Twice, William March’s The Bad Seeds and Guns ’n’ Roses Use Your Illusion albums.

The Old Vic Artistic Director, Matthew Warchus, said:

‘Once in a while a production or lead performance comes along which makes theatre history. Such is the case with Rosie Sheehy’s gobsmacking performance in Richard Jones’ unmissable production of Sophie Treadwell’s expressionist tour de force, Machinal. I was one of the few lucky enough to catch this show at Theatre Royal Bath and to say I was completely blown away is an understatement. Featuring the entire original cast, I predict this unforgettable production will be a major theatrical highlight of 2024. Get tickets while you can.'

The cast of Machinal will also include: Daniel Abelson, Sam Alexander, Steven Beard, Daniel Bowerbank,Imogen Daines, Buffy Davis, Tim Frances, Carla Harrison-Hodge, Emilio Iannucci, Pierro Niel-Mee and Wendy Nottingham, with further casting to be announced.

Director Richard Jones

Set Hyemi Shin

Movement Sarah Fahie

Costume Nicky Gillibrand

Lighting Adam Silverman

Sound Benjamin Grant

Casting Ginny Schiller CDG

Tickets for Machinal go on sale at 10am on Monday 15 January.

Image: Foteini Christofilopoulou