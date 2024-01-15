London Premiere of Sophie Treadwell's MACHINAL Announced

The production will play a limited run from 11 April -01 June at The Old Vic

By: Jan. 15, 2024

POPULAR

Nicole Scherzinger-Led SUNSET BOULEVARD Is Coming to Broadway Photo 1 Nicole Scherzinger-Led SUNSET BOULEVARD Is Coming to Broadway
CRUEL INTENTIONS Leads Our Top Ten Shows for January Photo 2 CRUEL INTENTIONS Leads Our Top Ten Shows for January
TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) Will Transfer to the West End in April Photo 3 TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) Will Transfer to the West End in April
Boxing Day Sale: Tickets From £25 for THE LITTLE BIG THINGS Photo 4 Boxing Day Sale: Tickets From £25 for THE LITTLE BIG THINGS

London Premiere of Sophie Treadwell's MACHINAL Announced

The Old Vic and Ustinov Studio, Theatre Royal Bath have announced the London premiere of Sophie Treadwell’s Machinaldirected by Richard Jones (Endgame, The Hairy Ape) and starring The Stage 100 2024 Rising Star Rosie Sheehy (Oleanna, Romeo and Julie), in a limited run from 11 April-01 June 2024.

Machinal is based on the sensational true story of Ruth Snyder, which Sophie Treadwell covered as a journalist in 1928. Sentenced to death for murder, Ruth’s final moments in the electric chair were published on front pages across the American media. The case went on to inspire Billy Wilder’s Double Indemnity, The Postman Always Rings Twice, William March’s The Bad Seeds and Guns ’n’ Roses Use Your Illusion albums. 

The Old Vic Artistic Director, Matthew Warchus, said:  

‘Once in a while a production or lead performance comes along which makes theatre history. Such is the case with Rosie Sheehy’s gobsmacking performance in Richard Jones’ unmissable production of Sophie Treadwell’s expressionist tour de force, Machinal. I was one of the few lucky enough to catch this show at Theatre Royal Bath and to say I was completely blown away is an understatement. Featuring the entire original cast, I predict this unforgettable production will be a major theatrical highlight of 2024. Get tickets while you can.'

The cast of Machinal will also include: Daniel Abelson, Sam Alexander, Steven Beard, Daniel Bowerbank,Imogen Daines, Buffy Davis, Tim Frances, Carla Harrison-Hodge, Emilio Iannucci, Pierro Niel-Mee and Wendy Nottingham, with further casting to be announced.

Director Richard Jones
Set Hyemi Shin
Movement Sarah Fahie
Costume Nicky Gillibrand
Lighting Adam Silverman
Sound Benjamin Grant
Casting Ginny Schiller CDG  

Tickets for Machinal go on sale at 10am on Monday 15 January.  

Image: Foteini Christofilopoulou




RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
Show of the Week: Save Up to 51% on Agatha Christies THE MOUSETRAP Photo
Show of the Week: Save Up to 51% on Agatha Christie's THE MOUSETRAP

The Mousetrap is the world’s longest-running play. This thrilling West End production – which has become as much of a London icon as Big Ben or Buckingham Palace – is THE genre-defining murder mystery from the best-selling novelist of all time… case closed! 

2
Photos: First Look at the Stage Premiere of A SONG FOR ELLA GRAY Photo
Photos: First Look at the Stage Premiere of A SONG FOR ELLA GRAY

Pilot Theatre in association with Northern Stage and York Theatre Royal have released new behind-the-scenes images for the premiere of Zoe Cooper’s new adaptation of David Almond’s award-winning young adult’s novel A Song for Ella Grey. Check them out here!

3
Eleven Queens Are Set to Compete in Season 2 of RUPAULS DRAG RACE UK VERSUS THE WORLD Photo
Eleven Queens Are Set to Compete in Season 2 of RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE UK VERSUS THE WORLD

Meet the Queens of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Versus The World Season 2. The show returns on February 9th on WOW Presents Plus.

4
Review: GISELLE, London Coliseum Photo
Review: GISELLE, London Coliseum

Fresh from no fewer than 40 performances of Wayne Eagling’s Nutcracker (a production which now seems to thankfully be going into retirement) English National Ballet, are back less than a week later to round off their Coliseum season, this time it’s Mary Skeaping’s Giselle which they last performed seven years ago. 

From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre. She is always keen to... Aliya Al-Hassan">(read more about this author)

Save Up to 45% on Tickets for THE KING & ISave Up to 45% on Tickets for THE KING & I
Cast Announced For Phoebe Eclair-Powell's SHED: EXPLODED VIEWCast Announced For Phoebe Eclair-Powell's SHED: EXPLODED VIEW
Photos: First Look at National Theatre's Schools' Touring Production of JEKYLL & HYDEPhotos: First Look at National Theatre's Schools' Touring Production of JEKYLL & HYDE
Save up to 56% on the West End Transfer of COWBOISSave up to 56% on the West End Transfer of COWBOIS

Videos

Gloria Onitiri Performs 'Our Lady Of The Underground' From HADESTOWN in the West End Video
Gloria Onitiri Performs 'Our Lady Of The Underground' From HADESTOWN in the West End
Anaïs Mitchell Sings 'Flowers' at the HADESTOWN West End Launch Event Video
Anaïs Mitchell Sings 'Flowers' at the HADESTOWN West End Launch Event
First Look at All New Clips From THE WITCHES at the National Theatre Video
First Look at All New Clips From THE WITCHES at the National Theatre
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
HARMONY

Recommended For You