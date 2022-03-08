Liza Pulman Brings THE HEART OF IT To Riverside Studios

After wowing sell-out audiences with her highly acclaimed West End tour de force Liza Pulman Sings Streisand, Liza returns with her brand-new show The Heart of It. Featuring songs from her 2021 album, this sparkling night of music premieres in London for a limited run at Riverside Studios, before playing Cadogan Hall with the Syd Lawrence Orchestra on 25th May 2022 and Wilton's Music Hall on 4th and 5th June 2022.

As the inaugural female solo artist in Riverside's Studio 3, this stage production captures the magic of Liza's spectacular album, which rediscovers and reimagines timeless classics and lost gems. Her funny, intelligent and emotional connection to lyrics and melody goes straight to the heart of every song with a diverse and eclectic range of influences encompassing Michel Legrand, Irving Berlin, Randy Newman, Judy Collins and a host of other iconic artists.

Liza's varied career proves her magnificent talent in music, theatre and comedy, from Glyndebourne Opera through to West End musicals. In addition to being one third of the British satirical comedy group Fascinating Aida, whose 2022 tour includes two dates at the Royal Festival Hall, she has also established herself as an acclaimed solo performer and recording artist, proving that one woman can do it all.

As a solo artist, Liza's connection to a song and to a lyric is second to none and takes her right to the heart of every ballad and every note. Flawless vocals accompanied by easy wit and natural storytelling make Liza one of the most compelling performers of her day. Following a record breaking four-week season with Fascinating Aida at London's Queen Elizabeth Hall in 2020, this year is a glowing one for Liza as she is back on tour with Fascinating Aida and The Heart of It.

Liza Pulman says, From the sublime to the ridiculous! After the stasis of the last two years of Covid I now find myself neck-deep in a Fascinating Aida UK tour (just the 63 dates!) and am finally getting to perform my solo show, The Heart Of It, at London's fantastic Riverside Studios. I honestly can't believe my luck! The show is a joyous celebration of music that moves us withall new arrangements drawn from my new album. Surrounded by my band, this is live music in its true sense - great songs, great musicians, in a great space. There's even a new restaurant and a buzzing bar at Riverside - my idea of heaven. I get to eat a good meal, sing some beautiful songs and have a nice drink afterwards. What's not to like?!

Performances run Sunday 24th - Saturday 30th April 2022.

Riverside Studios, 101 Queen Caroline Street, Hammersmith, London W6 9BN

Riverside Studios can be found by the River Thames in Hammersmith. The nearest tube station is Hammersmith (on the Circle, District, Hammersmith and City, and Piccadilly lines).

Tickets are priced £30, available from https://www.riversidestudios.co.uk/ and 020 8237 1010