Liz Kingsman's ONE-WOMAN SHOW Transfers To The West End

Following sell out runs at this year's Edinburgh Festival, and previously at Soho Theatre, Liz Kingsman's critically acclaimed One-Woman Show transfers to the West End for a strictly limited six-week run later this year.

Liz Kingsman said today, "No one is more surprised than I am that the theatre community continue to take this prank at face value. In saying that, I am beyond excited to bring the show to London's West End. I don't know why I didn't think of it earlier."

Wessex Grove's Emily Vaughan-Barratt and Benjamin Lowy commented, "We are delighted to be transferring Liz's extraordinary hit into the West End later this year. What she has created is the perfect show - it's hysterical, powerful and incredibly clever. She is undoubtedly a major force and one we are proud to be collaborating with."

To sign up for advance information and access to priority booking for the production, please register your interest at www.one-womanshow.com.

www.one-womanshow.com

Instagram, Twitter and Facebook:

WESSEX GROVE PRESENTS

ONE-WOMAN SHOW

Written and performed by Liz Kingsman

Director Adam Brace; Lighting Designer Daniel Carter-Brennan

Further creative team to be announced

Described as "the greatest breakthrough show of the past 12 months" (The Times), One-Woman Show transfers to the West End for a strictly limited run later this year. A bold, irreverent, raw, moving and triumphant celebration of adjectives, this blurb will nail down nothing.

Trigger warning: contains blinding ambition.

Liz Kingsman is an actor and writer, and creator of the Edinburgh Comedy Award nominated One-Woman Show. She can currently be seen in the second season of critically acclaimed French political satire Parlement on France 2, and Down From London, streaming on Topic (US), which she co-created and wrote with Sharon Horgan's Merman Productions based on an award-winning short film. Previous acting credits include BAFTA-nominated ITV2 sitcom Timewasters, Borderline on Netflix, and topical Channel 4 comedies Ballot Monkeys and Power Monkeys. She is this year's winner of the Times Breakthrough Award at the Sky Arts South Bank Awards, and was named in The Evening Standard and The Observer's Faces to Watch in 2022.

Adam Brace directs. He is Associate Director at Soho Theatre, London where he works across Comedy, Theatre and Performance Art and in roles spanning dramaturg, director and writer. In comedy he has developed a varied range of work including 8 Edinburgh Comedy Award-nominated shows, 2 Herald Angel Award-winners, 2 nominees for the Melbourne Barry Award and 2 Southbank Sky Arts Awards. Directing credits include all of Alex Edelman's shows, most recently Just For Us (Drama Desk Nominee 2022) currently extended six times Off-Broadway; Age is a Feeling by Haley McGee (Fringe First 2022, Soho Theatre this autumn); all of Sh!t Theatre's multi-award-winning international shows. Other credits include Ahir Shah's HBO Max special Dots and Creative Supervisor on two series of Soho Theatre Live on Amazon Prime. Previously he was a playwright and was produced by Almeida Theatre, the National Theatre and the Donmar Warehouse; his plays are published by Faber and Faber.

One-Woman Show was originally produced at the Soho Theatre and Traverse Theatre by Country Mile Productions.