Living Room Concerts: ONLY FOOLS AND HORSES' Oscar Conlon-Morrey Sings FROZEN

Article Pixel Apr. 6, 2020  

Pre-shutdown, Oscar Conlon-Morrey was having a lovely-jubbly time in Only Fools and Horses - The Musical, playing at the Theatre Royal Haymarket in London's West End. We hope Del Boy and the gang will be back with their pukka show very soon - but in the meantime, enjoy this musical performance direct from Oscar's living room to yours. Watch the video below!

This is the perfect number to give us hope for something positive in the future: Oscar brilliantly channels Olaf to bring us "In Summer" from Frozen. The hit Broadway version of the Disney film phenomenon is due to open in London this October - fingers crossed...

If you enjoy the video, please do consider donating to the fantastic charity Acting for Others. And if you'd like to be featured in our Living Room Concerts series, get in touch!

