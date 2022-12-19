Live and Digital Theatre Producer Original Theatre Celebrates a Year of Growth in 2022

Original Theatre has released its 2022 Annual Review video detailing the facts and figures behind a successful year for the touring and online digital theatre production company, in spite of the continuing challenges being faced by the arts sector.

Founded in 2004 by Artistic Director Alastair Whatley and now working with Creative Producer Tom Hackney, Original Theatre operates without external funding, relying solely on sales revenue.

In 2022, Original Theatre produced eight live theatre productions (The Hound of the Baskervilles, Agatha Christie's The Mirror Crack'd, The End of the Night, The Fall, Miles, Tikkun Olam, Stumped, Being Mr Wickham), playing to 80,000+ audience members across 29 UK theatre venues, and as far afield as the stormy Atlantic Ocean, on board Cunard's Queen Mary 2.

Check out the video below!

Original Theatre's digital production arm, Original Theatre Online, was set up in 2020 when theatres went 'dark' during the pandemic and it has continued to thrive as an alternative medium for audiences to access high-quality theatre. The company's online efforts were recognised in 2022 with a Critics' Circle Theatre Award commending 'Exceptional Theatre-Making During Lockdown', a ONEOFF Award from The Offies, a Broadway World Award nomination and numerous international film festival accolades. Over the past year, Original Theatre has recorded and produced nine online productions (Stumped, The Hound of the Baskervilles, The Red, The Fall, Tikkun Olam, Miles, Being Mr Wickham, The End of the Night, Into The Night). Online productions have now been streamed to 60 countries.

In 2022, Original Theatre's online support grew to 30,000+ subscribers to Original Online, 43,000+ registered website users and over 30,000+ social media followers.

Artistic Director Alastair Whatley said: "2022 has, like its predecessors, been memorable. It began with us battling to open our production of The Hound of the Baskervilles in Bath despite 2 of the 3 actors (and the director) being off with Covid and it has continued surfing the waves of post-pandemic life with all the ups and downs one might expect along the way.

"Yet, through it all, I look back hugely proud of the work created from world premieres of new plays like The End of The Night by Ben Brown with Park Theatre to a unique partnership with Lord's Cricket Ground for Shomit Dutta's new play Stumped, some awards of our own thanks to The Critics' Circle and The Offies and - capping it all - a record-breaking regional tour of Rachel Wagstaff's beautiful adaptation of Agatha Christie's The Mirror Crack'd which has presented us with our highest audience figures and largest box office revenue yet.

"A particular personal highlight was the launch of a brand new writing competition, Originals, which saw over 300 new plays submitted and subsequently three winners seeing their work performed with fabulous casts and creative teams at Riverside Studios and streamed live all over the world.

"I'd like to thank everyone who has supported Original Theatre this year, from our audiences to Original's own team and the 200 freelancers with whom we have worked to bring our productions to life.

"Original Theatre has another packed year planned for 2023 starting with The Time Machine, a fast-paced and wise-cracking retelling of the world-famous novel by H.G. Wells, written by Steven Canny and John Nicholson. The production, directed by Orla O'Loughlin, will open at New Wolsey Theatre with a run from 23 February - 4 March, followed by a national tour.

"A separate tour of our current production The Mirror Crack'd starring Susie Blake, Joe McFadden and Sophie Ward, continues to entertain audiences throughout the Spring.

"We are also continuing to innovate in the digital realm as we turn our focus to launching the world's first digital theatre in the new year (details to be announced in early 2023) as well as developing our school partnerships work, creating a unique shared, communal space for audiences all over the world.

"It is during difficult times that theatre and the arts become ever more important, offering new perspectives, escapism and some much-needed hope. Original Theatre plans to continue offering all of the above in 2023. See you there."

For more information, visit Original Theatre: https://originaltheatreonline.com.