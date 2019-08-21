Live Action Video Game Experience VARIANT 3 Begins 2 September

Jump off the couch and into the story as the world's largest live action video game experience, Variant 31, powers on for its West End premiere on 2 September 2019, with press night on Friday 13 September.

Variant 31 is a live-action gaming experience that puts you in the shoes of your favourite action character. You're able to choose which direction you go, what rooms to explore, and test your wits as you try to survive in this narrative-driven game where the player with the most points wins!

Variant 31 is set in the brand-new, purpose-built venue, Space 18, which spans over an entire block encompassing seven buildings, 35 floors and over 42,000 square feet of themed sets where you, the player, are free to explore, for ninety minutes, the action packed, adrenaline pumping immersive experience.

Featuring a cast of more than 150 actors, and with over a 1000 different routes to explore, you choose your own unique adventure as you traverse through darkened corridors, fog filled chambers, and over 200 rooms. No player will ever have the same experience twice.

Space 18, has been outfitted as the now derelict, fire ridden Toxico Technologies. The horrors and experiments conducted by a team of scientists within are at the very root of the company's untimely demise.

Soon after rumours leaked in the early 90's of immoral human experimentation involving nefarious chemical compounds, mutations, and reanimating the dead, a mysterious fire broke out within the compound destroying everything and everyone within. Now, twenty-five years later, the doors are opening once more: this time, you are the patient.

Do you dare explore the ruins to uncover the mysteries and horrors that lie within? When fact blurs with fiction and the world turns upside down, you must use your skills to navigate the labyrinth and find your way to freedom. Survive the dark, complete objectives, gain points and defeat the creatures within. Hunt, and be hunted. The only way out is to make it through. Can you beat the game?

The Doctor is in: it is time to take your medication.

