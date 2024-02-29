Listen: Sheridan Smith Performs 'Magic' From New Musical OPENING NIGHT

Performances begin next week for the World Premiere of John Cassavetes’ Opening Night, a new musical with book by Ivo van Hove and music and lyrics by Rufus Wainwright, starring Sheridan Smith.

Smith recently appeared on the Front Row podcast from BBC, where she performed the song "Magic" from the musical.

She also talked about creating the new musical, which will play a strictly limited season at the Gielgud Theatre in London’s West End from 6 March to 27 July 2024.

"It's amazing, the lyrics and the song is amazing," she said. "It'a also at the beginning of the show so it's Myrtle's first moment, and she's alone in her dressing room, she's struggled...and it's so freeing as well...It's a very very special song, and I love performing it."

Listen to the full episode here.

Opening Night follows a theatre company's preparations to stage a major new play on Broadway. But drama ignites behind the scenes when their leading lady is rocked by tragedy, and her personal turmoil forces everybody to deliver the performance of their lives.

OPENING NIGHT has a Book by Ivo van Hove with Music and Lyrics by Rufus Wainwright. It is Directed and conceived by Ivo van Hove, has Set, Lighting and Video Design by Jan Versweyveld, Costume Design by An D’Huys and Sound Design by Tom Gibbons and Alex Twiselton. Orchestrations are by Rufus Wainwright, with Musical Supervision and Musical Direction by Nigel Lilley. Movement and Choreography is by Polly Bennett, Casting by Julia Horan CDG and the Associate Director is Daniel Raggett.