Linda Marlowe and Sara Kestelman to Star in THE MILK TRAIN DOESN'T STOP HERE ANYMORE at Charing Cross Theatre

This production will be directed by Robert Chevara, a leading authority on Tennessee Williams’ work, who has directed several acclaimed stage productions.

Aug. 22, 2022  

Tennessee Williams' rarely performed 'The Milk Train Doesn't Stop Here Anymore', an extraordinary play set on an exclusive mountaintop villa off the Amalfi coast, is coming to Charing Cross Theatre 26 September - 23 October, 2022.

Super rich, terminally ill, four-time widow Flora 'Sissy' Goforth sits in isolated splendour dictating her memoirs to the lovely but put-upon Blackie, her recently widowed young secretary. Then one day Christopher Flanders, a former poet, aging pretty boy, and professional house guest, climbs her mountain looking for an invitation to stay...

Stage, TV and film star Linda Marlowe (Tennessee Williams' 'In the Bar of a Tokyo Hotel' - also directed by Robert Chevara - and 'Harold & Maude', both at Charing Cross Theatre) plays Flora.

Joining her is Olivier Award-winning veteran actress Sara Kestelman as the Witch of Capri.

The rest of the cast features Sanee Ravel (M.C. in 'I May Destroy You'), Lucie Shorthouse (Pritti Pasha in 'Everybody's Talking About Jamie' - WhatsOnStage Award Winner: Best Supporting Actress in A Musical, Hospital Club Rising Star Award Winner), Joe Ferrera and Matteo Johnson.

Director Robert Chevara said: "'The Milk Train Doesn't Stop Here Anymore' is a play I have always wanted to direct. A heady mixture of longing, passion and reflection on mortality, the play was written after Williams' longtime lover Frank Merlo died from lung cancer. Merlo created the stability in Williams life, getting him off prescription drugs and weaning him off casual sex, which allowed him to create his most enduring plays. The grieving Williams wrote 'Milk Train' as a direct response to his partner's death and created a poetic work of art where a woman was helped to die well and easily by Angel of Death. Though rarely performed, it has often been referred to as a play worthy of its author's justly celebrated name. The part of Flora Goforth is like a female King Lear. I cannot think of anyone better to play the part than the brilliant Linda Marlowe, with Sara Kestelman as the venomous, dazzling Witch of Capri. Two true theatrical legends."

Creative team: Director Robert Chevara
Production Designer Nicolai Hart-Hansen
Lighting Designer Adam King
Casting Ellie Collyer-Bristow
Produced by Steven M. Levy for Charing Cross Theatre Productions Limited

PERFORMANCE DETAILS:

Charing Cross Theatre Productions
present

'The Milk Train Doesn't Stop Here Anymore
By Tennessee Williams

Directed by Robert Chevara

Charing Cross Theatre
The Arches
Villiers Street
London WC2N 6NL
www.charingcrosstheatre.co.uk

Box office: 08444 930650

26 September - 23 October, 2022

Press night: Monday 3 October
at 7.30pm

Tickets: from £17.50

Upgrade your ticket to include a glass of bubbly and a programme for just £7.50
A booking fee applies to phone and internet orders; no booking fee to personal callers
The box office is open from 2 hours before curtain time on performance days for personal callers


