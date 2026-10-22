Lili Caseley to Headline FENIX360 London Showcase at The Pheasantry

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FENIX360 returns to London with A Night of Live Music: London Showcase on Monday, October 26, 2026. The evening takes place at The Pheasantry, 152 King's Road, Chelsea, London SW3 4UT, with doors at 7:00 PM and music at 8:00 PM. Admission is free.

Headlining the night is Lili Caseley, the Camden, North London singer-songwriter whose soul-pop explores love, memory and growing up, colored by her Portuguese and French heritage. Known for her streaming hit 'Badoom' and for collaborations that lean into R&B and house, Lili arrives at The Pheasantry just three days after the October 23 release of her new single, 'I Cry Again,' making the showcase one of the first chances for London audiences to hear the song live. She does so with a new title as well, as Lili has been named an official FENIX360 Ambassador, representing the platform and its mission of putting independent artists first.

Joining her on the bill are two rising voices, Amy Allard and Sienna Senate, rounding out an evening built around the kind of discovery FENIX360 showcases have become known for. Each artist brings a distinct sound to the stage, offering audiences an intimate, up-close look at the next wave of talent on the London scene.

The London Showcase is part of FENIX360's international FENIX Rising live series, which has brought independent artists to stages including The Bitter End in New York, the Triad Theater in Manhattan and The Pheasantry, now a recurring home for the series in London. Set in one of Chelsea's most storied listening rooms, the series gives emerging artists a professional platform and gives music lovers a free night out with performers on the rise.

Event Details: A Night of Live Music: London Showcase, presented by FENIX360. Monday, October 26, 2026. Doors 7:00 PM, music 8:00 PM. The Pheasantry, 152 King's Road, Chelsea, London SW3 4UT. Free entry. For more information, visit fenix360.com.

About FENIX360

FENIX360 is an artist-centric platform built to help musicians connect with fans, retain ownership of their work and earn a fair share of the value it creates. Through its global network of FENIX Artist Ambassadors and its international FENIX Rising live showcase series, FENIX360 champions independent artists with greater ownership, transparency and direct fan connection in an industry long shaped by geography and gatekeeping.

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