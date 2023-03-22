Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Lesley Manville, Sophie Thomspon, Alison Steadman, and Noma Dumezweni Will Guest Star at Crazy Coqs

This unique salon-style series of events, entitled Avril Freck – Notes on Love and Being Alone, begins on 11 May. 

Mar. 22, 2023  
Lesley Manville, Sophie Thomspon, Alison Steadman, and Noma Dumezweni Will Guest Star at Crazy Coqs

Olivier Award-winning actress Lesley Manville will be the first star of stage and screen to be interviewed by Avril Freck (AKA Fiona Lindsay) as part of a brand new series of evenings of conversation, music and dancing to be held at London's intimate live performance venue, The Crazy Coqs at Brasserie Zédel.

This unique salon-style series of events, entitled Avril Freck - Notes on Love and Being Alone, begins on 11 May. As well as a star interview, the evenings will be interspersed with selected songs and poetry performed live, music, serenades, and hot topics of conversation as picked by the audience.


Lesley Manville, who has just been nominated for a BAFTA for her role in Sherwood, starred in the film Mrs Harris Went to Paris, Mum for TV and is a frequent collaborator with Mike Leigh said 'If I'd had no experience of romance or love or of being alone then it wouldn't be worth buying a ticket. But I'm a woman in her 60's who's lived a life ..... go figure'.

Future special guests include: three more celebrated and Olivier Award-winning actresses - Sophie Thompson (Into the Woods, Four Weddings and a Funeral and Gosford Park) on Monday May 29; Alison Steadman (Gavin & Stacy, Abigail's Party and The Rise and Fall of Little Voice) on Monday June 26 and Noma Dumezweni (Hermione in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Black Earth Rising and The Little Mermaid) on Thursday July 13. Further guests are yet to be announced.

Creator and Executive Producer Fiona Lindsay says: 'The entire evening will be a mix of conversation meets club night, meets a night out that feels like a night in - it's for women who are hot (!) and men that want to be cool. I'm really looking forward to chatting to our guests about romance, being alone, and what they've learned about love through the roles they've played. It will be an immersive and participatory evening that leans strongly into women in their prime sharing their experience, focusing on joy and looking forward.'

Other women who will be part of these very special evenings which will explore the challenges and adventures of mid-life love, romance and facing yourself are: Psychotherapist Sasha Bates, Singer and Musician Juliette Pochin and DJ Cookie.




Marchmont House Unveils 2023 Plans Photo
Marchmont House Unveils 2023 Plans
Coinciding with the launch of their new website, Marchmont House have unveiled the first events as part of their 2023 season.  The range of events on offer are designed to bring people together to celebrate creativity – this ethos lies at the very heart of all Marchmont’s endeavours, from its public events to its unique artist residencies and on-site studios.
Review: WISH YOU WERE DEAD (UK Tour), Theatre Royal Brighton Photo
Review: WISH YOU WERE DEAD (UK Tour), Theatre Royal Brighton
Aptly kicking off its UK Tour in James’ hometown – and that of his protagonist detective Roy Grace – this stage adaptation by Shaun McKenna is capably performed and authentically menacing in its simplicity, but a problem with pacing prevents it from fulfilling its full potential.
THE NEW ELECTRIC BALLROOM Comes to The Everyman Photo
THE NEW ELECTRIC BALLROOM Comes to The Everyman
Trapped in the memoires of their youthful nights at The New Electric Ballroom, sisters Breda and Clara reflect on lost love and what might have been. 
Aunty Donna Will Embark on UK Tour With The Magical Dead Cat Tour Photo
Aunty Donna Will Embark on UK Tour With 'The Magical Dead Cat Tour'
Following their critically acclaimed Netflix series, Australia's favourite absurdist sketch group, Aunty Donna, are bringing their first live tour to the UK and Ireland. It's their first visit to perform on these shores in well over five years, and their first ever UK tour.  Their trip will see them visit Glasgow, Dublin, Bath, Birmingham, London and Manchester.

More Hot Stories For You


Guy Masterson Brings UNDER MILK WOOD to Wilton's Music HallGuy Masterson Brings UNDER MILK WOOD to Wilton's Music Hall
March 22, 2023

Celebrating the 70th Anniversary of the beloved classic Under Milk Wood, award-winning solo performer Guy Masterson brings Dylan Thomas' most famous and enduring work to Wilton's Music Hall for one week only.
Photos: See New Images of TITANIC THE MUSICAL 10th Anniversary TourPhotos: See New Images of TITANIC THE MUSICAL 10th Anniversary Tour
March 21, 2023

Brand new production photographs of the cast of Titanic The Musical have been released  (21 March 2023) as the show continues its journey of the UK and Ireland.
Creative Team, Band, Singers & Dancers Set for Ariana DeBose Live In Concert at the London PalladiumCreative Team, Band, Singers & Dancers Set for Ariana DeBose Live In Concert at the London Palladium
March 21, 2023

FOURTH WALL LIVE has announced the full creative team, band, singers and dancers joining Oscar, BAFTA, and SAG Award winning actor, singer, and dancer ARIANA DEBOSE at the London Palladium.
Photos: Inside Press Night For THE WAY OLD FRIENDS DO at the Park TheatrePhotos: Inside Press Night For THE WAY OLD FRIENDS DO at the Park Theatre
March 21, 2023

Check out all new photos from press night of The Way Old Friends Do at the Park Theatre!
Extra London Show At Hammersmith Apollo Announced For Phil Wang's Biggest Ever International Stand-up TourExtra London Show At Hammersmith Apollo Announced For Phil Wang's Biggest Ever International Stand-up Tour
March 21, 2023

Hot on the heels of announcing a major Autumn nationwide extension for his biggest ever international tour, Phil Wang (That's My Time with David Letterman, Late Night with Seth Meyers, Live At The Apollo) announces an extra London show at the Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith on the 23rd February 2024.
share