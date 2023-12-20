Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards

Les Enfant Terribles' THE HOUSE WITH CHICKEN LEGS London Cast Recording Released

The show is currently running at the Southbank Centre’s Queen Elizabeth Hall.

By: Dec. 20, 2023

The Olivier-nominated theatre company Les Enfants Terribles and the writer and composer Alexander Wolfe have released the Original London Cast Recording of The House with Chicken Legs. The release coincides with the show’s current run at the Southbank Centre’s Queen Elizabeth Hall, where the magical musical tale is delighting audiences until 30 December 2023. 

The House with Chicken Legs soundtrack (Absolute Label Services) is available across all popular streaming services including via Spotify and Apple Music, and for purchase via iTunes, via the website: https://slinky.to/THWCL.  The 13-track album was inspired by a combination of contemporary musical theatre, traditional Russian folk music and Alexander Wolfe's own original style. The album includes upbeat numbers, such as the energetic Yaga House Party, and moving ballads including Destiny.

James Seager, Co-Director of The House with Chicken Legs and Les Enfants Terribles, said: “It is incredibly exciting to finally release this album as we are so keen for people to listen to the fantastic music whenever they want! From when we first premiered the show last year, to listening to the live music on tour, we were always keen to get a cast recording and I am beyond thrilled that we spent time recording it all to time with our run this Christmas at the Southbank Centre.”

Alexander Wolfe, Composer, Co-Lyricist and Sound Designer of The House With Chicken Legs said: “I’m really proud of the music in the show so I’m really happy we’ve got a record of what we made. The cast are incredible and their performances blew me away in the studio. I hope people enjoy listening to it as much as we did making it.”

The Original London Cast Recording of The House with Chicken Legs features Music & Sound Design by Alexander Wolfe and Lyrics by Oliver Lansley and Alexander Wolfe. It is performed by Eve de Leon Allen (Vocals) as Marinka, Lisa Howard (Vocals) as Baba, Dan Willis (Vocals, Saxophone, Flute, Clarinet & Accordion) as Jackdaw, Michael Barker (Vocals and Saxophone) as Ben, Elouise Warboys (Vocals & Violin) as Nina and Stephanie Levi-John (Vocals) as Yaga with Alexander Wolfe (Guitar, Balalaika, Drums, Piano, Bass, Keyboard and Percussion).

Bringing Sophie Anderson's best-selling novel to life, The House with Chicken Legs transports audiences to a world inspired by Baba Yaga through live music, intricate puppetry and projection. The story follows Marinka, a young girl who dreams of a normal life, where she can stay somewhere long enough to make friends; but there’s one problem – her house has chicken legs and moves on without warning.  The show is funny, thought-provoking and full of life as it deftly navigates the complexities of loss from a whole new perspective. 

The House with Chicken Legs is Written by Sophie Anderson and Adapted by Oliver Lansley and Directed by Oliver LansleyJames Seager with Costume & Puppetry Design by Samuel Wyer, Set Design by Jasmine Swan, Video Design by Nina Dunn, Lighting Design by Jane Lalljee and Original Illustrations by Melissa Castrillón and Elisa Paganelli © Usborne Publishing Ltd, 2018.  

Les Enfants Terribles is dedicated to creating original and engaging theatre that puts the audience at the centre of the story. Known for their striking visual aesthetic and innovative use of props, puppetry and live music, they explore unique ways of telling stories and immersing audiences in new, weird and wonderful worlds. Run by Artistic Director Oliver Lansley and Creative Director James Seager, the company has received consistent critical acclaim and renowned industry awards, establishing a large and loyal following since its inception in 2002.  

To book tickets for The House with Chicken Legs, visit the Southbank Centre website:  https://www.southbankcentre.co.uk/whats-on/performance-dance/house-chicken-legs 

Watch the trailer: 

For more information about Les Enfants Terribles, visit: lesenfantsterribles.co.uk/ 


