Leicester's Curve Theatre to Remain Closed Until October 2020

Leicester's Curve Theatre has announced via their website, that they will remain closed for performances until Saturday 31st October 2020.

They shared:

"Following government advice around the COVID-19 pandemic, Curve will remain closed for performances until Saturday 31st October 2020. Although we know this is disappointing, we are working hard to ensure our programme of work and community offer is as strong as ever for when we are able to re-open the theatre. In the meantime, we are contacting all customers and we ask everyone to be patient at this time and to not contact the Box Office - we promise a member of the team will be in touch.

Whilst we miss the spirit, connection and feeling of being together in your theatre, we are pleased to have connected with many of you online over the past few months and will continue to do so for the foreseeable future. Alongside performances and workshops, we have recently commissioned a number of local artists to create bespoke online content, which we look forward to sharing over the coming weeks. Although nothing can ever replace the thrill and pure joy of live theatre, we hope these online initiatives will help keep theatre alive for you and remind you of happy times at Curve.

Our sincere thanks to everyone who has been so understanding over these last months; we are incredibly grateful to our audiences and community groups for all of your support. We are also indebted to Arts Council England and Leicester City Council, who we continue to work closely with during these difficult times.

We remain committed to ensuring Curve's long term survival and if you can help us, there are a number of ways you can support us to safeguard the theatre's future:

Become a Curve Advocate: Everyone can play their part in supporting the theatre and cultural industries during this time. Positive messages of support, sharing our online content across your social media channels and generally keeping Curve alive in conversations really does help.

Buy a ticket: Please consider buying advance tickets for future shows at Curve. Please click here for a full list of shows available.

Make a donation: Anyone can make a donation to Curve via our website at any time. For more information, please click here. We are also asking all customers who are entitled to a full refund for a cancelled show to consider donating the value of their ticket.

Become a Member: As well as receiving a range of discounts on tickets and in our Green Room Café and Stage Door Bar, you will also be supporting Curve for the future and will receive priority booking on any new shows that are placed on sale. Our Members enjoy a close relationship with us and as we create further plans for the future, Members' thoughts and ideas are hugely valued. For more information please click here.

our thoughts are with our Made at Curve production teams, freelance artists, audiences, musicians, Curve Young Company members, affiliate companies, associates, performers and all those working tirelessly across the theatre industry, to ensure theatre and culture will continue to thrive in the UK."

