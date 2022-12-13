Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Vote Now 2022 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards

Le Gallienne Theatre Company And Seven Dials Playhouse Present The World Premiere Of IRRELEVANT January 2023

Written and directed by Le Gallienne Theatre Company's Artistic Director Keith Merrill.

Dec. 13, 2022  
Le Gallienne Theatre Company And Seven Dials Playhouse Present The World Premiere Of IRRELEVANT January 2023

4 Le Gallienne Theatre Company in association with Seven Dials Playhouse presents the world premiere of Irrelevant, Monday 9th- Saturday 28th January 2023, at 1a Tower Street, London WC2H 9NP.

2023 will begin at Seven Dials Playhouse with the world premiere of new work Irrelevant. A savagely amusing comment on the realities of a career in Hollywood, Irrelevant interrogates how great artists can slip through the cracks and bright futures can be suddenly dimmed. The play centres on Millie, a once-promising young actress, who finds herself chewed up and spat out by the cruel churn of La La Land. Now one of LA's top agents, Millie is the champion she never had. But, living vicariously through the stars she represents has a viciously entertaining way of taking its toll.

Millie will be played by stage and screen stalwart Debbie Chazen. Best known for television roles as Annie in the BBC comedy The Smoking Room and Big Claire in Mine All Mine, Chazen has also starred in Midsomer Murders, Doc Martin, Doctor Who and Sherlock. Her theatre work includes Mother Clap's Molly House at the National Theatre and Anton Chekhov's The Cherry Orchard at The Crucible in Sheffield. She starred as Ruth in the stage adaptation of Calendar Girls in November 2009 and went on to originate the role of Ruth in the musical version The Girls, receiving an Olivier Award nomination for it in 2017.

Written and directed by Le Gallienne Theatre Company's Artistic Director Keith Merrill (Entertaining Mr. Sloane and The Einstein Letter, The Other Palace), Irrelevant is a tale of how luck becomes the leading player in our stories. The play is co-directed by Le Gallienne Theatre Company's Creative Director, Guillermo Názara, who will also compose the score.

Keith Merrill, Writer and Director, comments, I began writing Irrelevant as a form of personal therapy. A kind of open letter to a business that never gave me, or the vast number of great unsung artists out there, the chances we deserve. But I never thought it would see the light of day as a performance, so I challenged myself to 'go there' - to go dark and be vulnerable. Like dancing whilst no one's looking. (Which I try to do as much as possible!) However, in chatting with friends who are not in show business, I realised its theme isn't unique to the Arts. And the more I thought about it, the more I realised this piece is a love letter to anyone who has ever been overlooked or ignored; for anyone who's dreams were never fulfilled. In spite of the darkness, Irrelevant is funny, sassy, sardonic and a whole lot of fun: because, let's face it, these days, if we don't laugh, we're gonna cry. And I think we can all agree - we've had just about enough of that!

Le Gallienne Theatre Company was founded on the vision of 1920's theatre impresario Eva Le Gallienne. An internationally renowned actress, La Gallienne was acknowledged at the time as one of the America's most influential actors and managers. She opened her iconic company, The Civ Rep, based on the European principles of great art being accessible to all. Inspired by this goal, Le Gallienne Theatre Company began in 2012 as a pipe dream in a basement in Queen's, New York. The company has gone on to produce Noël Coward: The Women Of His World at the Lincoln Centre as well as Ibsen's Ghosts at The Players Club and many other productions across New York, in their aim to provide New Yorkers with a place to gather and enjoy the best of British theatre.

Amanda Davey, Chief Executive of Seven Dials Playhouse, comments, We are excited to begin 2023 with Irrelevant, a sharp and fierce piece of new writing, bringing a touch of old Hollywood to London, and to Seven Dials Playhouse. Irrelevant kicks off what is going to be a dynamic year for the organisation with a series of announcements to come including new, and continued partnerships, and our 2023 programme.



BroadwayWorld Logo Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards
Vote Nowvoting ends in


Leeds Studio To Present PICK N MIX By Kay Mellor Fellow Kat Rose-Martin Photo
Leeds Studio To Present PICK N MIX By Kay Mellor Fellow Kat Rose-Martin
Leeds Studio will present PICK N MIX, a coming of age story of sisterhood, sex ed and sanitary pads, this touching and punchy play reflects on the fierce friendship between teenagers. Written and performed by Kat Rose-Martin (Kay Mellor Fellow, Wolfe, Holby City) and directed by Alex Chisholm 
J.M. Barries Beloved Romcom QUALITY STREET Heads On 2023 Tour Photo
J.M. Barrie's Beloved Romcom QUALITY STREET Heads On 2023 Tour
From the beloved writer of Peter Pan, the delicious farce Quality Street has been revived to tour the UK next year. Having been Laurie Sansom's directorial debut production as Northern Broadsides' Artistic Director, the original acclaimed run in 2020 was cut short by the pandemic.
THE LAVENDER HILL MOB to Kick Off 2023 Leg of UK Tour at the Chichester Festival Theatre Photo
THE LAVENDER HILL MOB to Kick Off 2023 Leg of UK Tour at the Chichester Festival Theatre
Comedy duo Miles Jupp and Justin Edwards will continue their comedy caper in 2023! The critically acclaimed world premiere stage adaptation of the classic Ealing Comedy, The Lavender Hill Mob will kick off the 2023 leg of its UK tour at the Chichester Festival Theatre on 10 January.
Mercury Theatre Livestream Pantomime To Hospices And Care Homes Across Essex Photo
Mercury Theatre Livestream Pantomime To Hospices And Care Homes Across Essex
On Thursday 2 December, Mercury Theatre in Colchester livestreamed their pantomime, Beauty and the Beast, to 30 hospices, care homes and hospitals across Essex. The theatre were keen to make sure that those who would not be able to attend in person were able to watch the show from the comfort of their own space. Organisations taking part included: St Helena's Hospice, Little Havens Hospice and Colchester General Hospital.

More Hot Stories For You


Photos: Inside Rehearsal For SALT-WATER MOON at the Finborough TheatrePhotos: Inside Rehearsal For SALT-WATER MOON at the Finborough Theatre
December 13, 2022

All new rehearsal photos have been released from Finborough Theatre’s upcoming production of David French’s Salt-Water Moon.
Sheridan Smith in SHIRLEY VALENTINE Extends Due To DemandSheridan Smith in SHIRLEY VALENTINE Extends Due To Demand
December 13, 2022

Sheridan Smith ,who just three days ago announced her return to the West End in Willy Russell's SHIRLEY VALENTINE at the Duke of York's Theatre for 12 weeks, has now announced that she will extend that run by another three weeks due to phenomenal demand following the tickets going on sale.
Gate Theatre Appoints Nicola Clements as Executive Director and CEOGate Theatre Appoints Nicola Clements as Executive Director and CEO
December 13, 2022

The Gate Theatre has announced the appointment of Nicola Clements as its new Executive Director and CEO. Nicola joined the Gate in November, succeeding Shawab Iqbal who stepped down to start a new position as Executive Director at Leeds Playhouse.
GREASE Will Return to London's Dominion Theatre in June 2023GREASE Will Return to London's Dominion Theatre in June 2023
December 13, 2022

After an incredibly successful run in summer 2022, Jim Jacobs & Warren Casey's iconic musical GREASE will return once again to the Dominion Theatre in London's West End from 2 June 2023. GREASE is directed by Nikolai Foster and choreographed by Arlene Phillips. Casting to be announced.
Mike Bubbins Announces First Ever Solo UK Tour With THROWBACKMike Bubbins Announces First Ever Solo UK Tour With THROWBACK
December 13, 2022

Mike Bubbins will embark on his first ever solo stand up tour next year with brand new show Throwback. Opening in Maidenhead on 4th February he then heads to Cheltenham, Shrewsbury, Llanelli, Carmarthen, Leamington Spa, Northampton, Leicester, Portsmouth, Barry, Salford, Chorley, Nottingham, Sheffield, Leeds, Newport, , Winchester, Birmingham, Treorchy, Rhyl, Milford Haven, Cardiff, Swindon and Port Talbot before concluding in London on 1st April.
share