Laura Mvula to Join Angélique Kidjo For 40th Anniversary Concert At Royal Albert Hall

Special guests Laura Mvula, Youssou N’Dour, and Ibrahim Maalouf will join Angélique Kidjo for her concert at the Royal Albert Hall on 17 November 2023. The Beninese singer-songwriter and five-time Grammy Award winner will be holding a celebration of her 40-year career, performing her greatest hits accompanied by her band and the Chineke! Orchestra.

As part of the EFG London Jazz Festival, the concert will celebrate the career-spanning catalogue of one of Africa’s best-known artists, with TIME magazine describing Kidjo as ‘Africa's premier diva’ and being included in their list of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2021. Kidjo, who is the recipient of the prestigious 2023 Polar Music Prize, has become renowned for merging the West African traditions of her childhood with American R&B, funk and jazz, alongside influences from Europe and Latin America.

She will be joined by special guests including singer Laura Mvula, Grammy-nominated trumpeter Ibrahim Maalouf and Senegalese superstar Youssou N’Dour.

Other EFG London Jazz Festival concerts will take place in the Hall’s 150-capacity Elgar Room, including Howl Quartet, Nardeydey, and a “relaxed” Late Night Jazz concert by Hohnen Ford.

Angélique Kidjo said, “Celebrating my 40-year career at the Royal Albert Hall is a dream come true. It is one of my favourite venues in the world. I intend to bring the spirit, beauty and warmth of the African continent to its walls in November!”

Matthew Todd, Director of Programming at the Royal Albert Hall, said, “It is a real privilege for us to be hosting the debut concert of Angélique’s upcoming world tour here at the Hall. She has achieved so much throughout her career, so to be able to celebrate the 40th anniversary in this historic building is a truly special occasion. The fact that she will be performing some of her best-loved songs alongside the Chineke! Orchestra will undoubtedly make for an unforgettable night, and we can’t wait to see what she has in store for us.”

A UNICEF and OXFAM Goodwill Ambassador, Kidjo has appeared at the Hall twice before – at the 2019 BBC Proms and at a 2008 Stars of Africa fundraising concert. She has also performed at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Opening Ceremony in July 2021, and collaborated with high-profile artists throughout her career, such as Burna Boy, Philip Glass, Sting, Carlos Santana, Alicia Keys, Joss Stone and Peter Gabriel, among many others.

The EFG London Jazz Festival is London's biggest pan-city music festival, taking place annually every November since 1992. It has long been acclaimed for showcasing a mix of global talent and emerging artists, with over 50 events taking place in the Royal Albert Hall’s Elgar Room since 2008. Angélique Kidjo’s performance will mark the first EFG London Jazz Festival performance to take place in the Hall’s historic auditorium.

Anqélique Kidjo

Fri 17 Nov, 7:30PM

Tickets from £35

Howl Quartet

Elgar Room

Mon 13 Nov, 9:30pm

Tickets £13 (standing), £22 (seated)

Relaxed Late Night Jazz: Hohnen Ford

Elgar Room

Thu 16 Nov, 9:45pm

Sold Out

Late Night Jazz: Nardeydey

Elgar Room

Fri 17 Nov, 9:30pm

Tickets £13 (standing), £22 (seated)



