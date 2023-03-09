Lagahoo's SPLINTERED Hits Soho Theatre's Main Stage From 18 April

Lagahoo Productions' joyous cabaret theatre show SPLINTERED will take Soho Theatre by storm following the outstanding audience and critical response to its Soho Upstairs run in 2022. The dazzling new production, restaged and redesigned for Soho's main stage, features choreography from Mariama Devers and cast members Nicholle Cherrie, Yolanda Ovide and Charlotte Dowding.

Part-play, part-cabaret, three MCs navigate their audience through a queer whirlwind of Caribbean history, truths and lies based on interviews with queer women from Trinidad and Tobago. Carnival is a festival despite and in spite of oppression. Caribbean people rejoice through hard times so SPLINTERED celebrates whilst it unpacks what it means to be queer in a place where it is outlawed.

Lagahoo originally developed SPLINTERED on Soho Theatre's Writers' Lab. It smashed a sold-out run at Soho Theatre Upstairs in February 2022 following celebrated festival runs at Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2019 and Vault Festival 2020 (Vault Show of the Week + Offie-nominated in the IDEA category). Charlotte Dowding returns to the cast from its original hit runs at Edinburgh and the Vaults alongside brand-new cast members Nicholle Cherrie and Yolanda Ovide.

Emily Aboud: 'SPLINTERED coming to Soho Theatre's main stage is more than a dream come true at the end of a journey that has been so incredibly rewarding. We have the big stage I imagined for it when I first started writing it with the support of Soho Theatre's Writers' Lab - for the show to be bigger, camper, more joyful. It is an honour to take up this space with a story about colonialism, carnival and queerness that is international, far-reaching and life-affirming. In a world that is becoming increasingly transphobic and xenophobic, this show feels even more like revolution, even more necessary and even more important.'

The run is supported using public funding from Arts Council England.