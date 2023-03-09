Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Lagahoo's SPLINTERED Hits Soho Theatre's Main Stage From 18 April

Performances run 18 – 29 April 2023.

Mar. 09, 2023  

Lagahoo Productions' joyous cabaret theatre show SPLINTERED will take Soho Theatre by storm following the outstanding audience and critical response to its Soho Upstairs run in 2022. The dazzling new production, restaged and redesigned for Soho's main stage, features choreography from Mariama Devers and cast members Nicholle Cherrie, Yolanda Ovide and Charlotte Dowding.

Part-play, part-cabaret, three MCs navigate their audience through a queer whirlwind of Caribbean history, truths and lies based on interviews with queer women from Trinidad and Tobago. Carnival is a festival despite and in spite of oppression. Caribbean people rejoice through hard times so SPLINTERED celebrates whilst it unpacks what it means to be queer in a place where it is outlawed.

Lagahoo originally developed SPLINTERED on Soho Theatre's Writers' Lab. It smashed a sold-out run at Soho Theatre Upstairs in February 2022 following celebrated festival runs at Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2019 and Vault Festival 2020 (Vault Show of the Week + Offie-nominated in the IDEA category). Charlotte Dowding returns to the cast from its original hit runs at Edinburgh and the Vaults alongside brand-new cast members Nicholle Cherrie and Yolanda Ovide.

Emily Aboud: 'SPLINTERED coming to Soho Theatre's main stage is more than a dream come true at the end of a journey that has been so incredibly rewarding. We have the big stage I imagined for it when I first started writing it with the support of Soho Theatre's Writers' Lab - for the show to be bigger, camper, more joyful. It is an honour to take up this space with a story about colonialism, carnival and queerness that is international, far-reaching and life-affirming. In a world that is becoming increasingly transphobic and xenophobic, this show feels even more like revolution, even more necessary and even more important.'

The run is supported using public funding from Arts Council England.




Corn Exchange Newbury Announces Summer 2023 Programme Photo
Corn Exchange Newbury Announces Summer 2023 Programme
It’s a summer of fun in Newbury, as Corn Exchange announce their April-July programme. This inclusive and exciting season highlights some of the best and brightest of theatre, comedy, music, circus and dance, celebrating talents from Newbury and beyond.
Kitchen Zoo Brings HEY DIDDLE DIDDLE to the Stephen Joseph Theatre Photo
Kitchen Zoo Brings HEY DIDDLE DIDDLE to the Stephen Joseph Theatre
All nursery rhyme characters love to party, perform and have fun! This April, some of the most famous faces from your favourite rhymes are coming together to present a spectacular nursery rhyme cabaret at Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre.
Photos: First Look at SUPER POWER PANTO, Now on Tour! Photo
Photos: First Look at SUPER POWER PANTO, Now on Tour!
All new production photos have been released for Super Power Panto, the accessible venture between the UK’s leading theatre company of visually impaired performers Extant and all-year panto company Simply Smiley currently on tour!
Evie Pickerill Will Lead SNOW WHITE Panto at Wolverhampton Grand Photo
Evie Pickerill Will Lead SNOW WHITE Panto at Wolverhampton Grand
Wolverhampton Grand Theatre has announced that CBeebies presenter Evie Pickerill will play the title role of Snow White in this year's spectacular family pantomime from 2 December 2023 – 7 January 2024.

More Hot Stories For You


Photos: First Look at AFTER THE ACT at Breach TheatrePhotos: First Look at AFTER THE ACT at Breach Theatre
March 8, 2023

Get a first look at photos of After the Act at Breach Theatre!
Photos: Inside Rehearsal For the UK Tour of THE SPONGEBOB MUSICALPhotos: Inside Rehearsal For the UK Tour of THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
March 8, 2023

All new photos have been released from inside the rehearsal room for THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL! Check out the photos here!
Cast Announced For EUGENIUS at the Turbine TheatreCast Announced For EUGENIUS at the Turbine Theatre
March 8, 2023

This spring, The Turbine Theatre will host a reworked version of the iconic cult musical, which previously ran at The Other Palace in 2018, and in concert form at the London Palladium in 2016.
Greenwich Dance Will Present Performances in Warm Banks This MonthGreenwich Dance Will Present Performances in Warm Banks This Month
March 8, 2023

Greenwich Dance has announced that its Adult Performance Company will present a new creation, Dream Space, to local communities in warm banks at The Exchange, Erith on 23 March and Shrewsbury House, Shooters Hill on 28 March.
Oliver Tompsett Will Lead PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL at The Savoy TheatreOliver Tompsett Will Lead PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL at The Savoy Theatre
March 8, 2023

Oliver Tompsett will star as Edward Lewis from Tuesday 4 April 2023 in PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL at the Savoy Theatre until Sunday 18 June 2023 when the production leaves London ahead of embarking on a UK and Ireland Tour opening at the Birmingham Alexandra Theatre on 17 October 2023. Casting for the UK and Ireland Tour to be announced.
share