Label Dedicated to Women Composers to Launch in September

La Boîte à Pépites will launch on 30 September

Aug. 8, 2022  
A new record label devoted to releasing music by forgotten women composers will be launched this September.

Founded by cellist Héloïse Luzzati, La Boîte à Pépites (jewel box) launches on 30 September with its debut album: a 3 CD boxset of the complete works by Charlotte Sohy. This will be followed, in 2023, with a CD of music by Rita Strohl, with many other women in the pipeline, including the British composers Liza Lehmann, Alice Mary Smith and Adela Maddison.

The record label forms one part of the 'Elles - Women Composers' project - devised by Luzzati - which began with the creation of the 'Un Temps pour Elles' music Festival in France and was soon followed by the YouTube channel 'La Boîte à Pépites' which today contains more than 60 videos from animated documentaries to a video advent calendar.

Sohy wrote lyrical dramas, chamber, and symphonic music, however, almost none of her 35 works have ever been published.

Photo Credit: Capucine de Choqueuse




Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre and opera. She is always... (read more about this author)


August 8, 2022

