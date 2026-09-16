LW Theatres Launches LW Partners Global Advisory and Venue Operator Division

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LW Theatres has announced the launch of LW Partners, a new global advisory and venue operator division created to help theatre owners, developers and cultural institutions develop and operate world-class venues and experiences.

The new division draws on the experience and expertise of the award-winning team behind LW Theatres’ six West End theatres, including The London Palladium and Theatre Royal Drury Lane.

LW Partners works with clients at every stage of the venue lifecycle, with services including strategy and planning, technical design advisory, operations, programming, marketing and ticketing, customer experience, finance and corporate strategy, technology and innovation, brand partnerships and philanthropy, and people and organisational development.

Jules Arnott, Co-CEO of LW Theatres, said, “Over many years, LW Theatres has built an incredible depth of expertise across every aspect of creating, operating and growing successful live entertainment venues. The launch of LW Partners is a conscious and important step in our strategy: to harness that experience more widely and work with visionary clients who are determined to advance theatre both in the UK and around the world.

“We know from first-hand experience that the best venues are created when ambition, expertise and execution come together. By combining strategic thinking with the practical insight that comes from operating some of the world’s most celebrated theatres every day, we can work in collaboration with our partners to shape venues that are commercially strong, operationally robust and built for long-term success. Most importantly, we can help create extraordinary experiences that bring joy to audiences and ensure theatre continues to thrive for generations to come.”

Madeleine Lloyd Webber, Group President of LW Theatres and LW Entertainment, said, “Andrew and I have always believed passionately in the transformative power of live entertainment. We believe that live theatre will not only thrive over the next decade, but will grow in importance and play an increasingly vital role in people’s daily lives.

“LW Partners will work alongside ambitious organisations to help create the great venues and destinations of the future – venues that are technically outstanding, fit for purpose and, above all, designed around the audience and the experience of a thrilling night at the theatre. We want to help create places that excite and inspire, bring people together and deliver lasting cultural, social and economic impact.

“We are enormously excited that our unique and brilliant team at LW Theatres will bring their creativity, experience and deep expertise to partners around the world, helping to shape the next generation of live entertainment.”

The new division is led by Tee Barnes as Managing Director. Barnes was previously Director of Commercial Operations and Partnerships at LW Theatres and has spent three decades working across globally renowned entertainment venues, events and experiences, including roles with FIA Formula E and AEG, where she led the development of partnership rights through the build and launch of The O2 in London.

Tee Barnes, Managing Director of LW Partners, said, “LW Partners has been created to work in true collaboration with clients throughout the entire journey of a venue – from the earliest strategic decisions to opening the doors, welcoming audiences and building a sustainable operation for the long term.

“Our advantage is that we understand both the ambition behind major cultural projects and the operational reality of delivering them. We can bring together the right expertise at the right moment, while always keeping the audience experience and the long-term performance of the venue at the centre of our thinking.

“We are already working with clients across a number of markets, and I’m incredibly excited about the opportunity to build LW Partners into a leading force behind the next generation of standout live entertainment venues.”

Barnes is joined by new hires Sandor Kiss, Director of Commercial Strategy (formerly of Merlin Entertainments, Deloitte and Deliveroo); and Liz Young, Director of International Operations (formerly of Live Nation, AEG, Historic Royal Palaces and Temple Live Entertainment).

LW Partners launches with a portfolio of live and in-development projects across the UK and international markets, reflecting growing demand for specialist expertise in the creation and operation of next-generation entertainment and cultural destinations.

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