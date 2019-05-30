LOVE IS ONLY LOVE Headlines The Other Palace Pride Festival

After a sold-out debut at The Other Palace last year, Love Is Only Love returns to headline this year's Pride celebrations.

Sam Harrison wanted to write a play. Jason Morell bet him £100 he'd never finish it. He did.

Sam explains: I wanted to see a love story for two men where no one died, got AIDS or was bullied. As a little boy I was obsessed with the deep romance of Hollywood musicals, but as I grew up I never understood why the blokes never ran off into the sunset together at the end, like they did with the girls. So I guess this is my way of trying to please 9 year old Sam.

Jason explains: The grand passions of our childhoods and adolescences can be underestimated. Sam's play confronts and celebrates the phenomenon in all its pain and glory in a funny, honest love biography with a happy ending.

In 1993 suburban Australia a young boy's life is changed forever when he discovers the passionate romance of Hollywood musicals. So begins a decades-long, round-the-world quest to find his own kind of romance. Love is Only Love combines the golden age of songwriting with a true story of growing up to create a joyful, tender and honest celebration of young love.

Support for Love is Only Love: National AIDS Trust, The Other Palace.

Sam Harrison is a West End actor, author and playwright. Jason Morell is a critically acclaimed director and actor.





