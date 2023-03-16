LITTLE SCRATCH By Katie Mitchell Comes to the New Diorama Theatre Next Month

Nominated for Best Director in the Evening Standard Awards 2022, the widely acclaimed little scratch returns to the London stage at the New Diorama Theatre for one month only. This production previously premiered at Hampstead theatre in November 2021, selling out its entire run in their Downstairs studio.

Adapted from Rebecca Watson's 'daringly experimental debut' novel (Guardian), little scratch is a fearless account of a woman's consciousness over the course of 24 hours. The charged narrative records in precise detail her impressions of a deceptively ordinary day - the commute, office politics and a constant barrage of WhatsApp messages. As the day goes on, the piece gradually starts to unveil the trauma of a rape.

In this uniquely compelling adaptation by Miriam Battye, four voices flow, tumble and collide together as they explore how the human mind internalizes, distracts, and survives its darkest moments. The virtuosic staging by director Katie Mitchell is completed with live sound scoring throughout by Melanie Wilson, with the effect combining to bring the work to life in what the Evening Standard called "something like a piece of music".

Director Katie Mitchell said, "I first reached out to New Diorama to offer my support and solidarity last year, after the brave and timely announcement of their "Intervention" - suspending performances in order to support independent artists making work in new ways. I'm absolutely delighted we found an opportunity to work together so soon, and to give audiences another chance to see little scratch as part of NDT's reopening season."

New Diorama Executive Director Will Young said, "There's no question that little scratch was the most exciting, impactful and innovative piece of theatre most of us saw in that year following lockdowns, but it was seen by only a small number of lucky individuals. When we found out there was no plan in place to bring it back, New Diorama jumped at the chance and we couldn't be prouder to showcase the piece, and this phenomenal creative team, as part of our 2023 reopening season."