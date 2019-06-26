LEOPOLDSTADT Will Have its World Premiere at Wyndham's Theatre

Sonia Friedman Productions today (26 June 2019) announce the world premiere of Leopoldstadt, a new play by Tom Stoppard, directed by Patrick Marber.

Previewing at Wyndham's Theatre from 25 January 2020, Leopoldstadt will run for 16 weeks only until 16 May with opening night on 12 February 2020. Public booking will open on 28 June 2019 at 10am for this strictly limited run, and tickets will be available from £15. To sign up for priority booking and to register interest please visit leopoldstadtplay.com. Full creative team and casting to be announced at a later date.

Vienna in 1900 was the most vibrant city in Europe, humming with artistic and intellectual excitement and a genius for enjoying life. A tenth of the population were Jews. A generation earlier they had been granted full civil rights by the Emperor, Franz Josef. Consequently, hundreds of thousands fled from the Pale and the pogroms in the East and many found sanctuary in the crowded tenements of the old Jewish quarter, Leopoldstadt.

Tom Stoppard's new play, directed by Patrick Marber, is an intimate drama with an epic sweep; the story of a family who made good. "My grandfather wore a caftan," says Hermann, a factory owner, "my father went to the opera in a top hat, and I have the singers to dinner." It was not to last. Over the next fifty years this family, like millions of others, was to re-discover what it meant to be Jewish in the first half of the 20th century. Leopoldstadt is a passionate drama of love, endurance and loss. It is Stoppard's most humane and heart-breaking play.

Leopoldstadt, the sixth collaboration between SFP and Tom Stoppard, reunites Stoppard, Marber and Friedman who last collaborated on Travesties in 2017.

