LEAVE A LIGHT ON Concert Series to Return With David Hunter, Rachel John, Lucie Jones, and More

Lambert Jackson will bring back the online concert series Leave A Light On for a more intimate run from 12 to 26 January showcasing a range of talent across the industry.

Each concert is recorded by performers in their own homes and streamed out at 7:30pm, with the line-up comprising Lauren Byrne, Lauren Drew, Chelsea Halfpenny, David Hunter, Rachel John, Lucie Jones, Rob Madge, Tim Mahendran, Nicholas McLean and Billy Nevers; as well as for the very first time, a show in connection with The Grad Fest - with a line-up of recent graduates, where they not only get a split of the ticket sales, but free links will also be supplied to agents, casting directors and industry figures who are keen to engage with new talent.

Eliza Jackson and Jamie Lambert of Lambert Jackson said today, "This series is designed to provide entertainment for people who are currently going through their third UK wide lockdown and are missing the magic of West End performances. We are super excited to be bringing Leave a Light On back, although we didn't expect we would ever need to, and we would like to thank all of the performers involved for jumping on board so quickly."

The series not only provides entertainment for audiences once more confirmed to their homes, but also work opportunities for performers at a time when theatres are forced to remain closed, and also provides a vital income stream for freelance talent across the industry.

Tickets can be purchased via: https://lambertjackson.eventbrite.co.uk/