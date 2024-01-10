LA BOHEME Returns to Covent Garden in January 2024

This January, The Royal Opera presents Richard Jones' classic production of Puccini's La bohème, in its fourth revival since the 2017/18 season. Keri-Lynn Wilson and Evelino Pidò conduct three casts across the run which will see the opera's 700th performance at the Royal Opera House since its Covent Garden premiere in 1897.

Armenian soprano Ruzan Mantashyan makes her house debut as Mimì. She shares the role across the run with operatic powerhouse Angela Gheorghiu, who debuted as Mimì with The Royal Opera in 1992, and with former Jette Parker Artist Yaritza Véliz.

Saimir Pirgu, Stefan Pop and Leonardo Caimi share the role of Rodolfo. Lauren Fagan takes on the role of Musetta, following performances as Gretel in The Royal Opera's recent revival of Hansel and Gretel. She shares the role with former JPA Simona Mihai and Andrea Carroll, who makes her house debut. Mikhail Timoshenko and Andrey Zhilikhovsky make their house debuts alongside Gihoon Kim performing the role of Marcello.

La bohème will be performed at the Royal Opera House between 24 January and 16 February. Tickets start from £13 and are available on the Royal Opera House website.