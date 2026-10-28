Kirk & Granite Launches as Transatlantic Theatre Company

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London-based producer James Steel and New York-based producer Bryan McCaffrey have joined forces to launch Kirk & Granite, a new transatlantic theatre production and general management company. Bringing together their experience across the West End, Broadway, Off-Broadway, Edinburgh and beyond, the company will develop and produce new work, collaborate with fellow producers and provide general management services for productions on both sides of the Atlantic.

Working across new musicals, plays, revivals and transfers, Kirk & Granite will support productions from their earliest stages of development through to full-scale runs. With a presence in both London and New York, the company aims to strengthen creative and commercial connections between the UK and US theatre industries, providing a collaborative and flexible approach for artists and producers looking to bring work to the stage.

The new venture brings together two established theatre professionals with complementary experience across producing and general management. James Steel is a London-based producer and general manager whose credits include Hit Machine at Soho Theatre, Fly More Than You Fall at Southwark Playhouse Elephant and USHERS: The Front of House Musical. His work spans the West End, Edinburgh, Off-West End and international co-productions, alongside general management for developing productions and industry presentations.

Bryan McCaffrey is a Three-Time Tony Nominated New York-based theatre producer working across Broadway, Off-Broadway and the West End, who also leads BPM Theatrical. His producing credits include Beau, Conversations With Mother and When Playwrights Kill, while his co-producing credits include the internationally acclaimed Operation Mincemeat, John Proctor Is the Villain, CATS: The Jellicle Ball, Ceilidh and Jamie Lloyd’s Evita.

The company's name reflects its founders' Scottish roots, drawing inspiration from their hometowns of Kirkintilloch and Aberdeen. Its guiding principle is equally rooted in Scotland: 'Mak siccar', meaning 'Make sure', reflecting a commitment to careful planning, collaboration and delivering productions with confidence.

James Steel comments, Partnering with Bryan is an exciting next step. Building on our work with US productions, we want to help productions move between New York and London and create clearer routes for the booming theatre industry in Korea and Japan to reach Western audiences. Our combined UK and US experience will help us build lasting partnerships across these markets. As two Scottish producers, we’re equally committed to producing in Scotland and developing new musicals. That combination of Scottish roots and international ambition is at the heart of Kirk & Granite.

Bryan McCaffrey says, We’re seeing growing interest from US producers in developing and staging work in the UK, drawing on the wealth of talent across the UK. James and I have spent a lot of time working through the differences between the two industries and finding practical ways to make that process easier. The productions we’re already working on are benefiting from having people on the ground in both countries. That’s what we’re building with Kirk & Granite: local knowledge, strong relationships and a team that understands how to get things done on both sides of the Atlantic.

With the UK and US theatre industries increasingly connected through new writing, co-productions and international transfers, Kirk & Granite launches with a focus on building lasting producing partnerships and helping productions navigate the practical and creative demands of bringing work to audiences in both markets.

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