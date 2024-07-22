Kids Go Free At THE WIZARD OF OZ This Summer at the Gillian Lynne Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A new Kids Go Free promotion has been launched for The Wizard of Oz this summer. The beloved musical, based on the iconic story by L. Frank Baum begins a strictly limited four-week summer season at the Gillian Lynne Theatre on Thursday 15 August following a record-breaking UK and Ireland tour. Those planning to go over the rainbow can take advantage of this offer either in person at the box office, or online.

The promotion includes one free child ticket per full price adult. The offer will appear as two tickets at 50% off each and excludes Sat 17th Aug Mat, Tues 20th Aug Mat, Weds 21st Aug Mat, Fri 23rd Mat & Fri 30th Aug Mat. Subject to availability.

Featuring the iconic original score from the Oscar-winning MGM film (which celebrates its 85th year in 2024), with much-loved songs including Over The Rainbow, Follow The Yellow Brick Road and We're Off To See the Wizard - with additional songs from Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice - this spectacular production is a magical experience for all the family.

The Wizard of Oz's London run stars JLS sensation Aston Merrygold* as The Tin Man and RuPaul's Drag Race UK winner and Dancing On Ice star The Vivienne as The Wicked Witch of the West, alongside principal company members also currently starring in the UK and Ireland touring production: Allan Stewart (Stones in His Pockets, West End, UK Tour, Toronto; STV Hello, Good Evening, Welcome) and Alex Bourne (Annie, West End, UK Tour, Toronto; Hairspray, UK Tour) as The Wizard, Aviva Tulley (Book of Mormon, UK Tour) as Dorothy, Benjamin Yates (ITV's Emmerdale; Jersey Boys, West End) as The Scarecrow, Nic Greenshields (Love Never Dies West End; Les Misérables West End, International Tour) as The Cowardly Lion, Emily Bull (9 to 5, UK Tour; Matilda UK Tour) as Glinda The Good Witch and Abigail Matthews as Toto (Bleak Expectations, West End; War Horse, West End).* Femi Akinfolarin (Treason, UK Tour; Moulin Rouge! The Musical, West End) will appear as The Tin Man at certain dates. Please see website for performance details. See Biogs Here

The company is completed by: David Burrows, Adam Craig, Cole Dunn, Tyler Ephraim, Olivia Kate Holding, Thomas Kalek, Sadie Levett, Kelsie-Rae Marshall, Martin McCarthy, Rose Ouellette, Fanja Parent, Alexandra Regan, Nathan Routledge, and Sydney Spencer.

The Wizard of Oz on tour is presented by Michael Harrison, Gavin Kalin Productions, David Mirvish, Crossroads Live, Rupert Gavin and Mallory Factor, Jake Hine, and Playing Field, by arrangement with the Really Useful Group Ltd. Originally produced at Curve.

