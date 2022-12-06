Kevin Hart Will Return to the U.K With 2023 REALITY CHECK Tour
The tour kicks off in April 2023.
Emmy and Grammy-nominated, box office sensation Kevin Hart announced his highly anticipated return to the U.K for April 2023. The comedy icon will be taking his new Reality Check tour on the road for shows across the U.K. including a massive show at London's The O2 with additional stops in Birmingham and Manchester before concluding in Glasgow on 29th April. Tickets go on general sale Friday 9th December at 10am via LiveNation.co.uk
Beyond his stand-up, Hart has become a Hollywood box office powerhouse, two times New York Best-selling author and a highly successful entrepreneur. Anchoring over eleven movies that opened at number one at the Box office and became Netflix's biggest stand-up special of 2020 which later earned him a Grammy nomination for "Best Comedy Album" as well as, Chairman of Hartbeat; a global, multi-platform media company creating entertainment at the intersection of comedy and culture.
Hailed as one of the highest-earning stand-up comedians of 2019 by Forbes, Hart recently sold-out Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena as part of Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival in the United States. Additionally, his previous global comedy tour sold out over 100 arenas around the world including three O2 Arena shows, and he sold over one million tickets worldwide in 2018 during his Irresponsible Tour.
TOUR DATES
Monday 24th April Birmingham, U.K. Utilita Arena
Tuesday 25th April Manchester, U.K. AO Arena
Thursday 27th April London, U.K. The O2
Saturday 29th April Glasgow, U.K. OVO Hydro
More Hot Stories For You
December 5, 2022
See footage from the world premiere of Tammy Faye, a new musical from Elton John, Jake Shears and James Graham, that ran at The Almeida Theatre from October 13 - December 3, 2022.
London Philharmonic Orchestra Performs Gavin Bryars's 'Jesus' Blood Never Failed Me Yet' Next Month
December 5, 2022
The London Philharmonic Orchestra will perform Gavin Bryars's Jesus' Blood Never Failed Me Yet on Wednesday 11 January at St John's Waterloo in two concerts; one public performance and the other a relaxed event for invited homeless community groups.
Southbank Centre Announces New Partnership With Intelligence Squared Alongside Spring Literature Season
December 5, 2022
The Southbank Centre has announced its Spring 2023 Literature Season taking place from the new year until the end of May. The season welcomes a brand new partnership with Intelligence Squared which brings together leading experts to tackle today's most topical debates, as well as a powerful line-up of authors, activists, poets and politicians in conversation.
GRENFELL: SYSTEM FAILURE SCENES FROM THE INQUIRY Comes to Three London Venues in 2023
December 5, 2022
Grenfell: System Failure asks those further vital questions raised at the Grenfell Tower Inquiry since the critically acclaimed 2021 play Grenfell: Value Engineering.
Photos: First Look at Ian McKellen and John Bishop in MOTHER GOOSE
December 4, 2022
Ambassador Theatre Group Productions has released a new production photo of Ian McKellen and John Bishop in the pantomime MOTHER GOOSE. The production is currently running at Theatre Royal Brighton before the show transfers to London’s Duke of York’s Theatre (15 December – 2 January 2023) ahead of a UK and Ireland Tour until April 2023.