Kevin Hart Will Return to the U.K With 2023 REALITY CHECK Tour

Emmy and Grammy-nominated, box office sensation Kevin Hart announced his highly anticipated return to the U.K for April 2023. The comedy icon will be taking his new Reality Check tour on the road for shows across the U.K. including a massive show at London's The O2 with additional stops in Birmingham and Manchester before concluding in Glasgow on 29th April. Tickets go on general sale Friday 9th December at 10am via LiveNation.co.uk



Beyond his stand-up, Hart has become a Hollywood box office powerhouse, two times New York Best-selling author and a highly successful entrepreneur. Anchoring over eleven movies that opened at number one at the Box office and became Netflix's biggest stand-up special of 2020 which later earned him a Grammy nomination for "Best Comedy Album" as well as, Chairman of Hartbeat; a global, multi-platform media company creating entertainment at the intersection of comedy and culture.



Hailed as one of the highest-earning stand-up comedians of 2019 by Forbes, Hart recently sold-out Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena as part of Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival in the United States. Additionally, his previous global comedy tour sold out over 100 arenas around the world including three O2 Arena shows, and he sold over one million tickets worldwide in 2018 during his Irresponsible Tour.

TOUR DATES

Monday 24th April Birmingham, U.K. Utilita Arena

Tuesday 25th April Manchester, U.K. AO Arena

Thursday 27th April London, U.K. The O2

Saturday 29th April Glasgow, U.K. OVO Hydro