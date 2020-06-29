Kerry Ellis, Alice Fearn, and Jon Robyns Will Launch WEST END MUSICAL DRIVE-IN Concert Series

West End Musical Brunch, the UK's biggest musical theatre party, is going to the drive-in this summer for a socially distanced musical theatre celebration, West End Musical Drive-In, bringing West End superstars direct to your cars. Stage sensations Kerry Ellis (Wicked; We Will Rock You), Alice Fearn (Wicked; Come From Away) and Jon Robyns (Les Miserables; Hamilton) will launch the outdoor performance spectacular on Saturday 25th July. Further dates and artists will be announced in the coming weeks.

Giving audiences a different way to enjoy the best the West End has to offer at a safe distance, West End Musical Drive-In is an exciting opportunity for musical theatre fans to park up and celebrate with their favourite performers.

Each event will feature live performances from multiple West End stars, showcasing songs from a wide range of musicals. The performers will be live on stage, whilst also being projected onto three huge screens, with sound provided via a bespoke FM radio frequency. Audiences can enjoy the performances from the comfort of their cars or can party with the stars outside in their own designated space, right next to their vehicle.

Advanced measures have been implemented to ensure attendees have a safe and enjoyable experience. Tickets will be scanned through windows, all purchases of food and drink will be contactless and delivered directly to cars, and there's double the amount of on-site facilities, with on-going sanitisation throughout. It's like going out to the theatre whilst staying in.

Continuing to find new and innovative ways to keep performance alive mid-pandemic, the West End Musical Brunch team have also been brunching non-stop, providing audiences with entertaining weekly Lockdown Live streamed performances, featuring the West End's biggest stars.

Learn more at www.westendmusicaldrivein.co.uk.

