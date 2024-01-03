Kenneth MacMillan's MANON Returns to the Royal Ballet for its 50th Anniversary

This new year, The Royal Ballet presents Kenneth MacMillan’s Manon, marking 50 years since the production's 1974 premiere, and 100 years since the death of its esteemed designer Nicholas Georgiadis.

Adapted from Abbé Prévost’s novel Manon Lescaut, Manon embodies Kenneth MacMillan at his best, his acute insight into human psychology and his mastery of narrative choreography finding full expression in the impassioned duets of the central couple, visceral and urgent in their desire. With its evocative designs, and powerful tale of poverty, love and longing, the work is one of the most dramatic and devastating ballets in the repertory. Set to music by Jules Massenet, and with lighting design by Jacopo Pantani, the ballet is regularly performed by companies across the world.

The production’s premiere, which received a standing ovation, was danced by Antoinette Sibley and Anthony Dowell in the lead roles. This revival now offers a new generation of dances the chance to take on some of ballet’s most beloved roles. Debuts include Yasmine Naghdi and Fumi Kaneko as Manon, and Marcelino Sambé, William Bracewell and Calvin Richardson as Lescaut.

In addition to a full stage run, the production will be broadcast live to cinemas across the world on Wednesday 7 February. The cast that night includes Natalia Osipova and Reece Clarke in the lead roles. Encores will follow from Sunday 11 February.