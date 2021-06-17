Kenneth Branagh to Direct Gender and Race Blind Production THE BROWNING VERSION

Acclaimed actor and director, Kenneth Branagh is set to direct and star in Terence Rattigan's play The Browning Version.

According to Baz Bamigboye of The Daily Mail, Branagh will play Andrew Crocker-Harris opposite Lolita Chakrabarti as Millie Crocker-Harris.

Kemi Awoderu will portray Taplow of the Lower 5th with Wendy Kweh as headmaster Dr. Frobisher. Also featured are Victor Alli, Sarah Eve, and Joseph Kloska are also in the cast.

According to the report Branagh hopes to create 'theatrical fireworks' with a race and gender blind production of the play as a way of 'keeping it alive'.

The Browning Version is currently set for a three week run at Riverside Studios in London. Performances will begin August 5.

Rattigan's The Browning Version presents the retiring Classics master Mr Crocker-Harris, tired, dried up and an abhorred tyrant over his pupils. Stuck in a broken marriage and facing the prospect of a retirement with no money, a simple act of generosity by one of Crocker-Harris' pupils brings out the deep-rooted dignity and heartbreaking sadness that give this play its power.