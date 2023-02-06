Kelly Glyptis, Zachary James, And Telly Leung Team Up For One-Night Only Cabaret Benefitting Soup Kitchen London And Maestra UK

Some of the best voices from the West End, Broadway, and the English National Opera are partnering for a limited one-night only event to benefit Soup Kitchen London and Maestra UK. SOME ENCHANTED EVENING, a showstopping cabaret featuring Kelly Glyptis (Carlotta, Phantom of The Opera West End), Zachary James (Broadway/TV actor, international opera singer, recording artist, GRAMMY Award Winner for Akhenaten currently playing at ENO), and Telly Leung (TV's Warrior, Glee, Instinct, Odd Mom Out, Deadbeat, Law and Order, currently George Takei's Allegiance, Charing Cross), will be performed on Sunday 5 March 2023 starting at 7:00 P.M. at Wonderville.

The West End meets Broadway and the English National Opera in an incredible, musical extravaganza. In an unprecedented cabaret to benefit the London Soup Kitchen and Maestra UK charities, guests will experience the all-star lineup of Kelly Glyptis, Zachary James, and Telly Leung. They'll be joined by Laura Bergquist (Broadway's Allegiance) and Malcolm Forbes-Peckham (Conductor, Phantom of The Opera West End).

Proceeds from SOME ENCHANTED EVENING will benefit Soup Kitchen London and Maestra UK. Soup Kitchen London has served the heart of London since 1986 and provides critical support to an extraordinary number of homeless and vulnerable people. The organization has built a major enterprise that provides healthy and nutritious food, unprecedented mental health support, clothing, and friendship for the homeless, elderly, lonely and vulnerable throughout London. Maestra UK provides support, visibility, and community for the women and nonbinary people who make music in the UK's musical theatre industry. They aim to promote equality and address the many historical disadvantages and practices that have limited women and nonbinary composers and musicians in the musical theater.