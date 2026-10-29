Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Keala Settle, Michael Ball and More to Join CHRISTMAS MUSICAL SPECTACULAR at AO Arena
The cast will also feature Loren Allred, Kerry Ellis and more.
This December, Christmas Musical Spectacular is arriving at the AO Arena, transforming one of Europe's greatest live venues into a celebration of music, emotion and festive magic. Audiences can expect singalong moments, laughter, and emotional performances, all brought to life through musical theatre anthems and Christmas songs.
The lineup will be led by Michael Ball OBE, a two-time Olivier Award winner known for his work in British musical theatre. Joining him is Loren Allred, who performed "Never Enough" in The Greatest Showman, featured on the film's Grammy Award-winning soundtrack.
Also appearing is Tony Award nominee Keala Settle, who performed "This Is Me" in The Greatest Showman. The song received an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Song.
The cast will also feature Ben Forster, known for playing the title role in The Phantom of the Opera, and Kerry Ellis, whose credits include Wicked and Les Misérables. They will be joined by Alice Fearn, Hugh Maynard, and Kelly Mathieson, along with additional performers from Caldwell Theatre School.
Aled Jones will host the event, which will also feature performances by Manchester Camerata and the Manchester Vocal Ensemble. The two-night production will take place during Manchester's Christmas season, alongside the city's annual Christmas markets, which attract visitors from across the UK and beyond. Performances will take place December 22 and 23.
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