Keala Settle, Michael Ball and More to Join CHRISTMAS MUSICAL SPECTACULAR at AO Arena

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This December, Christmas Musical Spectacular is arriving at the AO Arena, transforming one of Europe's greatest live venues into a celebration of music, emotion and festive magic. Audiences can expect singalong moments, laughter, and emotional performances, all brought to life through musical theatre anthems and Christmas songs.

The lineup will be led by Michael Ball OBE, a two-time Olivier Award winner known for his work in British musical theatre. Joining him is Loren Allred, who performed "Never Enough" in The Greatest Showman, featured on the film's Grammy Award-winning soundtrack.

Also appearing is Tony Award nominee Keala Settle, who performed "This Is Me" in The Greatest Showman. The song received an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Song.

The cast will also feature Ben Forster, known for playing the title role in The Phantom of the Opera, and Kerry Ellis, whose credits include Wicked and Les Misérables. They will be joined by Alice Fearn, Hugh Maynard, and Kelly Mathieson, along with additional performers from Caldwell Theatre School.

Aled Jones will host the event, which will also feature performances by Manchester Camerata and the Manchester Vocal Ensemble. The two-night production will take place during Manchester's Christmas season, alongside the city's annual Christmas markets, which attract visitors from across the UK and beyond. Performances will take place December 22 and 23.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 2 Days 11 Hrs 06 Min 32 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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