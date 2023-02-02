Kathy Kiera Clarke Joins THE DRY HOUSE at Marylebone Theatre

The incredible, all-female cast has been announced for the world premiere of actor and playwright Eugene O'Hare's The Dry House at Marylebone Theatre. The ensemble cast includes Derry Girls' fan-favourite Aunt Sarah, Kathy Kiera Clarke (The Pale Horse and Bloodlands, BBC; Tartuffe, National Theatre; Medea, Citizens Theatre), who plays the role of Claire.

Award-winning stage and screen actress Mairead McKinley (Edge of Tomorrow, Village Roadshow Pictures; Molly's Way, dffb and ARTE; Translations, National Theatre) takes on the role of Claire's sister Chrissy. Critically-acclaimed actress Carla Langley (The Ferryman, West End and Broadway; Carnival Row, Amazon Prime Video; The Witness for the Prosecution, BBC) is Chrissy's daughter Heather. Opening at Marylebone Theatre, London's newest cross-arts venue, The Dry House is a darkly comic redemptive play about love, loss and the possibility of hope after years of self-destruction.

The Dry House follows sisters Chrissy and Claire as they attempt to overcome the devastating impact of alcoholism on their family. In County Down, Ireland, Chrissy promises Claire that after one final drink she will go to the Dry House to get sober, but Claire doubts she means it this time. Family and booze combine in this powerful and timely exploration of grief, family, addiction - and the immense and redemptive power of hope.

Eugene O'Hare is known for his roles in The Fall, and more recently Outlander, and has previously starred in Black Mirror and Industry. He debuted two plays to great critical acclaim at Park Theatre in 2019: Sydney & the Old Girl and The Weatherman, and has written for the BBC and National Theatre Connections. He has been described by WhatsOnStage as a fearless new playwright with a singular voice.

Writer and director Eugene O'Hare comments, I consider it a great privilege so soon after the lockdowns for a play written only in June 2022 to be given a home in the first Spring season of the exciting new Marylebone Theatre. In Kathy Kiera Clarke, Mairead McKinley and Carla Langley we have a powerful cast of actors whose work I greatly admire, a fine group of fast-emerging young designers including Irish scenographer Niall McKeever, and a terrific production and stage management team - most of whom I have worked with as an actor. I thank Ginny Schiller for casting my play so beautifully and I thank Alexander J Gifford and everyone at the Marylebone for their willingness to produce this play with such care and enthusiasm.