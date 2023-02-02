Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Kathy Kiera Clarke Joins THE DRY HOUSE at Marylebone Theatre

Performances run Friday 31st March – Saturday 6th May 2023.

Feb. 02, 2023  
Kathy Kiera Clarke Joins THE DRY HOUSE at Marylebone Theatre

The incredible, all-female cast has been announced for the world premiere of actor and playwright Eugene O'Hare's The Dry House at Marylebone Theatre. The ensemble cast includes Derry Girls' fan-favourite Aunt Sarah, Kathy Kiera Clarke (The Pale Horse and Bloodlands, BBC; Tartuffe, National Theatre; Medea, Citizens Theatre), who plays the role of Claire.

Award-winning stage and screen actress Mairead McKinley (Edge of Tomorrow, Village Roadshow Pictures; Molly's Way, dffb and ARTE; Translations, National Theatre) takes on the role of Claire's sister Chrissy. Critically-acclaimed actress Carla Langley (The Ferryman, West End and Broadway; Carnival Row, Amazon Prime Video; The Witness for the Prosecution, BBC) is Chrissy's daughter Heather. Opening at Marylebone Theatre, London's newest cross-arts venue, The Dry House is a darkly comic redemptive play about love, loss and the possibility of hope after years of self-destruction.

The Dry House follows sisters Chrissy and Claire as they attempt to overcome the devastating impact of alcoholism on their family. In County Down, Ireland, Chrissy promises Claire that after one final drink she will go to the Dry House to get sober, but Claire doubts she means it this time. Family and booze combine in this powerful and timely exploration of grief, family, addiction - and the immense and redemptive power of hope.

Eugene O'Hare is known for his roles in The Fall, and more recently Outlander, and has previously starred in Black Mirror and Industry. He debuted two plays to great critical acclaim at Park Theatre in 2019: Sydney & the Old Girl and The Weatherman, and has written for the BBC and National Theatre Connections. He has been described by WhatsOnStage as a fearless new playwright with a singular voice.

Writer and director Eugene O'Hare comments, I consider it a great privilege so soon after the lockdowns for a play written only in June 2022 to be given a home in the first Spring season of the exciting new Marylebone Theatre. In Kathy Kiera Clarke, Mairead McKinley and Carla Langley we have a powerful cast of actors whose work I greatly admire, a fine group of fast-emerging young designers including Irish scenographer Niall McKeever, and a terrific production and stage management team - most of whom I have worked with as an actor. I thank Ginny Schiller for casting my play so beautifully and I thank Alexander J Gifford and everyone at the Marylebone for their willingness to produce this play with such care and enthusiasm.




Gary Davies Takes His Saturday Night Radio Show On Tour With Mastermixes, Dancers, and Sur Photo
Gary Davies Takes His Saturday Night Radio Show On Tour With Mastermixes, Dancers, and Surprise Special Guests
Legendary DJ Gary Davies will bring the UK's biggest 80s radio show - BBC Radio 2's Sounds of the 80s - on tour for a series of unique live performances. It's the show that listeners enjoy every Saturday night, but live on stage.
BY THE WATERS OF LIVERPOOL Will Embark on UK Tour Photo
BY THE WATERS OF LIVERPOOL Will Embark on UK Tour
A brand new stage production documenting the early life of best-selling author Helen Forrester is going back on the road during Autumn 2023 after its inaugural tour came to a standstill at the start of the Covid pandemic. 
BIRDS AND BEES Comes to the Stephen Joseph Theatre Next Month Photo
BIRDS AND BEES Comes to the Stephen Joseph Theatre Next Month
A searing exploration into sex positivity, online safety and intersectionality comes to Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre next month. Birds and Bees is an enthralling play by renowned writer Charlie Josephine (I, Joan; Shakespeare’s Globe), which reached over 500 schools across the UK with online performances in 2020.
New Open-Air Theatre Will Open on a Lavender Farm in Surrey Photo
New Open-Air Theatre Will Open on a Lavender Farm in Surrey
Just a stone's throw from London and set amidst rolling lavender fields, the Lavender Theatre will open for its inaugural summer season this July in Epsom.

More Hot Stories For You


A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE Becomes Fastest Selling Play To Date in Any Ambassador Theatre Group VenueA STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE Becomes Fastest Selling Play To Date in Any Ambassador Theatre Group Venue
February 1, 2023

Following unprecedented demand, tickets for all existing performances of Streetcar have now sold out for the run at the Phoenix Theatre from 20 March to 29 April 2023.
Photos: See Clive Anderson & More in Rehearsals for WINNER'S CURSE at Park TheatrePhotos: See Clive Anderson & More in Rehearsals for WINNER'S CURSE at Park Theatre
February 1, 2023

Get a first look at photos of Park Theatre's Winner's Curse, starring Clive Anderson, Arthur Conti, Michael Maloney, Greg Lockett, Barrie Rutter, Winnie Arhin and Nichola McAuliffe 8 February – 11 March 2023. 
Photos: First Look at Jenny O'Leary, Luke Bayer & More in the European Premiere of HEAD OVER HEELSPhotos: First Look at Jenny O'Leary, Luke Bayer & More in the European Premiere of HEAD OVER HEELS
February 1, 2023

Get a first look at photos of The European première of Head Over Heels, now playing at the Hope Mill Theatre.
Janis Joplin's Summer of Love Takes Over the Old Red Lion With TOMORROW MAY BE MY LASTJanis Joplin's Summer of Love Takes Over the Old Red Lion With TOMORROW MAY BE MY LAST
February 1, 2023

The award-winning Tomorrow May Be My Last returns to the historic Old Red Lion Theatre by popular demand for an unprecedented three-month residency complete a Woodstock vibe in the main pub, pre and post show.
Photos: Inside Rehearsal For Immersive GUYS AND DOLLS at the Bridge TheatrePhotos: Inside Rehearsal For Immersive GUYS AND DOLLS at the Bridge Theatre
February 1, 2023

All new rehearsal photos have been released for the upcoming immersive production of Guys and Dolls at the Bridge Theatre. This production will run from 3 March 2023 with opening night on 14 March 2023. Tickets are initially on sale through to 2 September 2023.
share