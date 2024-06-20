Kash Bennett Begins Term as President of the Society of London Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Wednesday 19th July marked the first day of Kash Bennett’s term as President of the Society of London Theatre (SOLT). She takes over from Eleanor Lloyd who has held the role since 2020.

Kash has served as Vice-President of SOLT since 2023 and a Board member since 2020. Kash brings with her a wealth of experience. As Executive Producer of National Theatre Productions, she is responsible for delivering shows performed outside of the National Theatre including the West End, Broadway, and UK and international touring. Before joining the National Theatre, Kash was Head of Production for Stage Entertainment UK and general managed shows in the West End and on tour.

SOLT also welcomes newly elected board members Tristan Baker (Co-founder of Runaway Entertainment); Andrew Rawlinson (Business Director - London & West End Theatres at ATG). Former SOLT President Kenny Wax (Producer at Kenny Wax Productions) and Patrick Gracey (producer at Patrick Gracey Productions) has been re-elected to the Board and will continue to chair SOLT & UK Theatre’s Policy, Research, & Advocacy Committee.

Kash Bennett said “I am hugely excited to start my term as President and to work closely with Co-CEOs Claire Walker and Hannah Essex, the entire team at SOLT, my fellow board members and our membership.

“Our sector, and the West End within it, delivers vibrant and dynamic theatre that audiences love. While there is much to celebrate, the conditions we operate in are challenging, with costs having risen dramatically since the pandemic. In my time as President, I would like to ensure that the organisation works with as many members as possible to ensure our sector remains truly world-class.

“I would like to thank Eleanor for the enormous hard work over the past three years. She has been an incredible voice for our sector, guiding us with energy and resilience out of the difficulties we faced as a result of the pandemic. I look forward to continuing to work with her in her role as Vice President.”

