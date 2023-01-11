Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

KISSED BY A FLAME Debuts at The Pleasance Next Month

Performances run Wednesday 1st February – Saturday 11th February 2023.

Jan. 11, 2023  
From the writer of In Conversation with Graham Norton, Simon Perrott brings his honest and heart wrenching reflection on queer love to The Pleasance this February. A romantic tragedy for our times, Kissed by a Flame is a window into the final months of that once- in-a-lifetime kind of love. Kissed by a Flame is peppered with beautiful, tragic, and bittersweet moments that will bind audiences together in this deep exploration of grief.

Jamie knows what it's like to live without the love of your life: Teddy has been dead 11 years. Everything acts as small reminders to Jamie of Teddy's long-gone, but not forgotten, presence. Having never fully recovered from Teddy's death, Jamie has unboxed Teddy's diary from that final 18-month period, with all the grief and unresolved issues that come with it. It's time to close this chapter of his life.

Inspired by events from Perrott's own life, the writer's hope is that anyone going through difficult times can find solace in the play's message. Audiences will join Jamie as he explores his own grief, and the struggle in finding comfort and inner peace when coping with love and loss. Having written the show back in 2017, Kissed by a Flame was Perrott's first published play and offers a sentimental insight into the soundtrack of his life.

Kissed by a Flame is directed by James Callàs Ball (A Christmas Carol, The Royal Shakespeare Company; The Lion, The Witch & The Wardrobe, UK and Ireland Tour) Associate Director for The RSC, as he returns to the iconic Islington venue. Joining him will be Alexander Moneypenny (Boy in the Dress, The Royal Shakespeare Company) as Assistant Director, with Set and Costume Design from Jack Valentine (Into the Woods, Theatre Royal Bath; Bugsy Malone, UK Tour). The Lighting Design is by Rebecca Lyon (Blud, Etcetera Theatre).

Writer Simon Perrott comments, Kissed by a Flame was inspired by a time in my life when I lost my partner and examines how I dealt, or didn't deal with my grief. I hope that people who see this play will take three things from it. There is no right or wrong way to deal with grief, nobody has the perfect road map. No matter how dark life may see at times, there is always some light up ahead. We are never truly alone if we keep love in our hearts. They seem like terribly obvious platitudes, but we sometimes can't see the obvious, especially when we are going through difficult times.




The cast has been announced for the delicious Regency farce Quality Street, touring the UK this year. From the beloved writer of Peter Pan, the acclaimed original run in 2020 was cut short by the pandemic and has now been revived for 2023. The popularity of J.M. Barrie’s romantic comedy was such a sensation in its day that it gave its name to the UK’s most loved chocolates: Quality Street™. 
What is it about the magic of theatre that makes our hearts race? When are we so immersed in the show that we lose track of time? Do we all shed a tear at the same moment, and do we collectively hold our breath? Bristol Old Vic and a team of researchers in neuropsychology from across Bristol and Bath want to find out.  
London Classic Theatre has announced the full cast for their UK tour of Mike Leigh's classic comedy, Abigail's Party. Michael Cabot, the founder and artistic director of London Classic Theatre, directs Rebecca Birch (Beverly), Jo Castleton (Susan), Alice De-Warrenne (Angela), George Readshaw (Tony) and Tom Richardson (Laurence). 
Michael Dylan (The Stage Award 2022 for Wilf), Dave Hearn (founding member of the Olivier Award-winning Mischief Theatre) and Amy Revelle (Offside), will star in the UK premiere of The Time Machine, a fast-paced and wise-cracking retelling of the world-famous novel by H.G. Wells, written by Steven Canny and John Nicholson, based on a story created with Mark Shanahan.   

January 11, 2023

Theatre Royal Stratford East has announced casting for their co-production with Nottingham Playhouse and Ramps on the Moon, the world premiere of Samson Hawkins’ new play VILLAGE IDIOT directed by Stratford East Artistic Director Nadia Fall.  
January 11, 2023

Jermyn Street Theatre has announced the full cast of the world premiere of The Oyster Problem, the debut play by renowned historian and award-winning author Orlando Figes.
January 11, 2023

Following critically acclaimed seasons at the Edinburgh, Hollywood and Adelaide Fringe Festivals in 2022, playwright Henry Naylor returns to The Arcola Theatre this year with the highly anticipated London premiere of his multi award-winning autobiographical new play, Afghanistan Is Not Funny.
January 10, 2023

Heading to Soho Theatre following its Fringe First winning run in Edinburgh, Breathless is a funny, honest and stylish exploration of the knife-edge of hoarding, from the joy to the addiction and suffocating shame. From Laura Horton's (Plymouth Laureate of Words) own experience of clothes hoarding. What happens when the things we covet hide us from ourselves? 
January 10, 2023

Black Bat Productions presents THE KINDNESS OF STRANGERS, written by Nathaniel Brimmer-Beller, directed by Michael Zwiauer, Nathaniel Brimmer-Beller, produced by Maddy Chisholm-Scott and starring Andrea Gatchalian, Esmeé Cook, and Nathaniel Brimmer-Beller.
