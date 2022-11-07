Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

KDC Theatre Brings Shakespeare's HENRY IV to Barons Court Theatre

The show will run from 15 – 19 November

London-based theatre company, KDC Theatre, is staging a newly adapted version of William Shakepeare's historical play Henry IV at Barons Court Theatre, West Kensington, from Tuesday 15 - Saturday 19 November.

KDC Theatre's adaptation of Henry IV, which has been edited down to one play rather than spread across two parts, tells the tale of a country divided, a ruler battling against former allies for the rights to the throne, and a wayward heir bringing shame to the family name.

Since being crowned, King Henry IV has felt guilty for the role he played in the disposing of the former king, Richard II. He wants to go to the Holy Land to pay penance, though his plans are thwarted by rebellious actions in the North of England, led by his former allies the Percy family, and the constant distraction of his son Hal's debauched antics in London. Henry decides to stay in England to fight to get his country and home back into order.

Nick Mouton, Director and adapter of Henry IV, said: "Families and former allies battling against each other for power has been a part of society for years, and is a regular sight on our big and little screens - from Game of Thrones, to The Godfather, and even Downing Street. Shakespeare's historical plays allow us to step back in time and see how these rivalries are ingrained in this country's past and how history very much repeats itself."

