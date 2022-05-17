Julian Forsyth and Matthew Spencer Will Join the Cast of THE WOMAN IN BLACK

The new cast has been announced for Susan Hill's THE WOMAN IN BLACK at The Fortune Theatre, London. Julian Forsyth returns to the production to star as Arthur Kipps and Matthew Spencer reprises his role as The Actor from Tuesday 7 June 2022.

Due to the show's enduring popularity with young people, the Producers will offer a free ticket to those aged 18 and under to see the West End production, alongside a full paying adult.

Julian Forsyth is a stage and television actor who first played Arthur Kipps in The Woman in Black in 2010, before reprising the role at the Fortune Theatre in 2014. His theatrical credits include An American In Paris at the Dominion Theatre, Guys and Dolls at the Royal Albert Hall, Sunset Boulevard at the Coliseum, The Go-Between at the Apollo Theatre, Wicked at the Apollo Victoria. His television credits include Father Brown, A Touch of Frost, The Curse of Steptoe, and Holby City.

Matthew Spencer returns to The Woman in Black as The Actor, having first played the role both at The Fortune Theatre and on tour. His other theatrical credits include Amadeus at the National Theatre, Haunting Julia and The Invisible Man both at the Queen's Theatre, Hornchurch, 1984 and The Iliad, both at the Almeida, War House at the National Theatre and Nicholas Nickleby at the Gielgud Theatre, Chichester Festival Theatre and on tour. He has also appeared on television in My Family and on film in The Man You're Not.

In June 2019 THE WOMAN IN BLACK celebrated its 30th Anniversary in London's West End with a special gala performance.

Stephen Mallatratt's adaptation of Susan Hill's best-selling novel tells the story of a lawyer obsessed with a curse that he believes has been cast over his family by the spectre of a Woman in Black. He engages a young actor to help him tell his story and exorcise the fear that grips his soul. It begins innocently enough, but as they delve further into his darkest memories, they find themselves caught up in a world of eerie marshes and moaning winds. The borders between make-believe and reality begin to blur and the flesh begins creep.

THE WOMAN IN BLACK is directed by Robin Herford, with designs by Michael Holt and lighting by Kevin Sleep.

Currently booking until April 2023.

www.thewomaninblack.com