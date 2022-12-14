Joe Lycett Joins Graham Norton's Variety Show Line Up at JUST FOR LAUGHS LONDON Festival

Award-winning comedian, writer and television host Joe Lycett will be joining Graham Norton live on stage at the Just For Laughs LONDON festival which is taking place from 2nd - 5th March 2023 at The O2. Tickets go on general sale today Wednesday 14th December at 10:00am (GMT) and are available from www.jfllondon.com.

As part of the festival, the nation's most loved TV and radio host is set to become the UK's favourite live variety show host - with the Graham Norton Variety Show taking place on The O2 arena's illustrious stage. Sure to be a highlight of the star-studded four-day comedy event, Graham will be inviting some of the biggest stars of stand-up comedy, music and drag to join him for a night of entertainment, laughter, and surprises. Fresh off the back of his sold-out More More More, How Do You Lycett? How Do You Lycett? live tour, award-winning comedian, writer and television host Joe Lycett will be joining American drag queen, comedian, actor, costume designer and winner of the sixth series of RuPaul's Drag Race, Bianca Del Rio, star of this year's Strictly Come Dancing (BBC One) Jayde Adams as well as winner of the fourth series of Drag Race UK, Danny Beard! More stars will be added to the Graham Norton Variety show line up in the coming weeks.

Graham Norton said: "I can't wait to be a part of this amazing comedy event. I can guarantee people a night of big names and even bigger laughs. London in 2023 just got a whole lot funnier!!"

The iconic and much-loved family favourite, Basil Brush, will be taking over the Fortuna Spiegeltent as he celebrates 60 years in showbizness. The wonderfully suited and booted stand-up comedian, Suzi Ruffell joins the lineup for Aisling Bea and Friends at indigo at The O2, together with Star of ITV's Britain's Got Talent comedian, Nabil Abudulrashid. Edinburgh Comedy Award nominee, Felicity Ward will delight audiences at All Bar One at The O2 which will also be home to the hit podcast, Shame is Delicious, hosted by comedians Eshaan Akbar and Darren Harriott. is also set to thrill audiences and last but by no means least the charmingly straight-talking, quick-witted and star of Netflix's After Life Kerry Godliman is preparing to join Katherine Ryan and Friends at indigo at The O2.

Just for Laughs LONDON also today announces the preliminary lineup for The Wrestling. It's punchlines versus clotheslines, as the grandest spectacle in the comedy universe comes to London for the very first time. Calling the action at ringside will be Aisling Bea! Making his wrestling debut is Ed 'The Gambler' Gamble! And, whilst the lineup of matches is yet to be announced, it has been confirmed that MAX & IVAN will be appearing in tag team action, and Rosie Daddy Jones will be defending her championship belt! Meanwhile, hot scoops and reportage will come from the fearless Olga Koch and the fearful Matthew 'The Pacifist' Crosby.

With more competitors to be announced, competition for Rosie Jones' championship promises to be fierce - but Rosie Jones is unfazed. "In Edinburgh I pushed Nish Kumar through a table to win The Wrestling championship, and on March 5th you're going to see why I'm the champ!" says Rosie Jones. "Daddy's coming to JFL London, and she's going to defend her big shiny gold belt! Bring it on, baby!"

In the coming weeks more stars of music, comedy and drag will be announced - this is a stellar line up and one not to be missed. Full festival slate below.

Just For Laughs LONDON is taking place in various venues covering the full campus of The O2 - from club shows at indigo at The O2 to London's largest cinema, Cineworld to the installation of Fortuna, an intimate wood and mirror Spiegeltent as an additional performance space, as well as the world-famous arena - and featuring a mix of notable headliners, multi-comic shows, live podcast recordings, 'In Conversations', cast panels and more, Just for Laughs LONDON promises to deliver larger-than-life laughs as it unites today's funniest UK and international comedy stars.

Just For Laughs LONDON is also joining forces with major charity Comic Relief to raise money to help Comic Relief support people through the toughest times of their lives in the UK and around the world.

More details on the first slate of programming for Just For Laughs LONDON, a four-day festival being held between March 2-5, 2023, inclusive at The O2 can be found below. Further additions to the festival will be announced in due course.