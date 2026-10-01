Jodie Comer to Receive Outstanding Achievement Award at UK Theatre Awards 2026

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Jodie Comer has been named as the inaugural recipient of the Outstanding Achievement in British Theatre Award, which will be presented at the UK Theatre Awards 2026 sponsored by Encore on Monday 12 October. The ceremony will take place at 8 Northumberland Avenue, hosted by La Voix, showcasing the incredible range and quality of theatre seen across the UK over the past year.



Jodie Comer is one of Britain's most acclaimed actors, whose extraordinary work across stage and screen has earned her an Emmy, two BAFTAs, a Tony, and an Olivier Award. Following her Olivier and Tony Award-winning performance in Suzie Miller's Prima Facie in London and on Broadway, Comer returned to the role this year for a major UK and Ireland tour, bringing this powerful one-woman play to audiences far beyond the capital.



Prima Facie became a landmark theatrical event, with Comer's gripping performance earning widespread critical acclaim and reaching more than 1.2 million people worldwide through its stage and National Theatre Live broadcasts. The national tour offered audiences across the country the opportunity to experience the production live, helping to bring exceptional theatre to communities beyond London, and demonstrating the importance of touring in making world-class work more accessible.



This award recognises Comer's commitment to taking this celebrated production to venues around the UK; her extraordinary performance, combined with the reach and impact of the tour, has introduced new audiences to the power of live theatre, and demonstrated the cultural importance of ensuring acclaimed work can be experienced across the nation.



Jodie Comer said, “I'm incredibly honoured to receive the inaugural Outstanding Achievement in British Theatre Award. Prima Facie has been such a huge part of my life, and taking the production on tour has been one of the most special experiences of my career. There's something so unique about sharing live theatre with audiences in different communities and seeing the impact the story can have in each venue.



“I'm so grateful to everyone who has supported the production and made it possible for us to take it across the UK and Ireland. Especially James Bierman at Empire Productions for having the passion and ingenuity to make the idea a reality.



“To have our journey recognised in this way is a real privilege, and I'm hugely thankful.”



The UK Theatre Awards 2026 are sponsored by Encore, the premier provider of lighting equipment for theatre productions across the UK, including London's West End, Off-West End, Europe, and Asia, as well as numerous UK and international tours.



Additional thanks to Award Sponsors Theatre Tokens and Tysers Live in association with Ecclesiastical; Official Partners John Good, Marquee TV, The Noël Coward Foundation, SINE, Theatrical Rights Worldwide, and Trafalgar Entertainment; and Official After Party Partner Preevue.



Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 30 Days 16 Hrs 53 Min 21 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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