Jo Martin Replaced by Sharon Duncan-Brewster in DEATH OF ENGLAND: CLOSING TIME

Jo Martin has withdrawn from National Theatre’s Death of England: Closing Time, the venue has announced.

Opening in previews last month and delaying its press performances following cast illness, the production will now star Sharon Duncan-Brewster, who will take over from Martin for the remainder of the run.

A statement from the National Theatre reads:

Very sadly Jo Martin is indisposed and has had to withdraw from the role of Denise in the National Theatre’s production of Death of England: Closing Time.

We are very grateful to Sharon Duncan-Brewster who is stepping in at short notice to play the role of Denise in Clint Dyer and Roy Williams' new play alongside Hayley Squires as Carly. Sharon will play Denise for the remainder of the run.

Saturday’s matinee will no longer take place, but Thursday, Friday and Saturday’s evening performances will be going ahead.

Photo Credit: Feruza Afewerki