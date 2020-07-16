Jason Manford Reveals He Was Outbid For CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG Prop Car Sold at Auction

The prop car from the UK tour of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang recently sold at auction for £19,000, and was purchased by Derbyshire-based Bowden Theatre Works, BBC reports.

Jason Manford, who played Caractacus Potts in the UK tour of the musical between 2016 and 2017, reveals he bid on the piece of history, but was outbid.

"I was the winning bid for ages until some money bags came in and got it!" Manford tweeted, revealing that he had "no idea" where he would have put it had he won.

I was the winning bid for ages until some money bags came in and got it! I mean, no idea where I'd have put it but hope it's going to a loving home x https://t.co/rOfItj00Rt - Jason Manford (@JasonManford) July 11, 2020

The auction featured 100 stage props, and took place at Bishton Hall. The event was broadcast on TV's Bargain Hunt on 10 July.

