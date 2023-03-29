Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Jason Donovan and Peter Andre Will Return to GREASE in the West End

Both stars return to the production this August!

Mar. 29, 2023  
Jason Donovan and Peter Andre Will Return to GREASE in the West End

Australian stars Jason Donovan and Peter Andre will return to Jim Jacobs & Warren Casey's iconic musical GREASE at the Dominion Theatre following their highly acclaimed performances last year. Jason will play the role of Teen Angel at certain performances from 14 August to 28 October. Peter will play the roles of Vince Fontaine and Teen Angel at certain performances from 29 August to 19 October. As previously announced, Louise Redknapp will play Teen Angel from 2 June to 29 July, excluding Mondays. Patrons are advised to check the website for specific dates.

Colin Ingram is also happy to announce the full cast joining previously announced 2022 returning cast members Dan Partridge as Danny, Olivia Moore as Sandy and Jocasta Almgill as Rizzo. Soloman Davy will play Kenickie, Callum Henderson will play Roger, Katie Brace will play Jan, 2022 returning cast members Jake Reynolds and Ellie Kingdon will play Doody and Marty respectively, George Michaelides will play Sonny, Olivia Foster-Browne will play Frenchy, Jayd'n Tyrone will play Eugene, Chloe Saunders will play Patty Simcox, Katie Dunsden will play Cha Cha, Liam McHugh will play Johnny Casino, Darren Bennett will play Vince Fontaine and Teen Angel at certain performances and Rachel Stanley will play Miss Lynch. Also in the cast are Michael Anderson, Alicia Belgrade, Kirsty Ingram, Jordan Isaac, D'Mia Lindsay-Walker, Carly Miles, Luke Redmore, Samuel Routley, Darcey Simmons, Sario Solomon, Joshua Steel and Allana Taylor.

GREASE is directed by Nikolai Foster and choreographed by Dame Arlene Phillips.

Jason Donovan first appeared as Scott Robinson in the hit Australian series Neighbours in the 1980s. He then followed on as a recording artist and had several hit songs in the late 1980s. His album Ten Good Reasons was the best-selling album of 1989. His hit songs included Too Many Broken Hearts, Especially For You (with Kylie Minogue), Any Dream Will Do, Sealed With A Kiss, and many more. On stage, he had a record-breaking run in Joseph and the Technicolor Dreamcoat and subsequently starred in The Rocky Horror Show, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, The Sound of Music, Annie Get Your Gun, The King's Speech, Million Dollar Quartet, Jeff Wayne's The War Of The Worlds and Chicago. In autumn 2021, Jason undertook his first solo music concert in five years with his 'Even More Good Reasons' Tour which he performed whilst also filming the BBC hit show Not Going Out. Jason's recent TV credits also include ITV's Dial M for Middlesbrough and Dave's Meet the Richardsons. In 2019 and 2021, Jason spent the summer months at The London Palladium as Pharaoh in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat and in 2022 starred in the nationwide tour taking the show to venues throughout the UK. He can currently be seen playing Dr Frank-N-Furter in cult classic Rocky Horror Picture Show at the Theatre Royal Sydney in Australia.

Peter Andre has achieved immense success over the years with many No1 hit singles and international awards.

Now a global media star, Peter has diversified into film, theatre and television, as well as continuing to tour all over the world. 2023 sees Peter celebrating an incredible 30 years in show business and he is currently on a UK tour: Peter Andre 30.

In 2022, GREASE was seen by over 500,000 people in the West End, making it the Dominion Theatre's most successful summer run since We Will Rock You. GREASE recently received 4 WhatsOnStage Award nominations for Best Musical Revival, Best Choreography for Arlene Phillips and Best Supporting Performer in a Musical for original cast members Jocasta Almgill and Paul French.

This production of GREASE is dedicated to the memory of Olivia Newton-John, who sadly passed away in August 2022.

GREASE originally opened in Chicago in 1971, followed by a move to Broadway in 1972, where it received seven Tony Award nominations, including one for Best Musical. During the show's eight-year run at the time, little known actors including Peter Gallagher, Patrick Swayze and John Travolta all appeared in the production, with Richard Gere understudying many roles before going on to star as Danny Zuko in the 1973 London premiere. GREASE was first performed at the Dominion Theatre in 1993 before transferring to the Cambridge Theatre in 1996. It returned to the West End, opening at the Piccadilly Theatre in 2007.

The 1978 film adaptation starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John is the fourth highest-grossing live action musical of all time. The musical features beloved songs, including Summer Nights, Greased Lightnin', Hopelessly Devoted To You and You're The One That I Want.

GREASE has designs by Colin Richmond, orchestrations and musical supervision by Sarah Travis, lighting design by Ben Cracknell, sound design by Tom Marshall and Richard Brooker, video and projection design by Douglas O'Connell and casting by David Grindrod CDG.

This production of GREASE is produced by Colin Ingram for InTheatre Productions, Donovan Mannato, Playing Field, Gavin Kalin, and Curve.



Go Live Theatre Projects Announces A Relaxed Performance of WICKED Photo
Go Live Theatre Projects Announces A Relaxed Performance of WICKED
As part of World Autism Acceptance Week, Go Live Theatre Projects (formerly Mousetrap Theatre Projects) has announced a Relaxed Performance of the well-loved musical, Wicked, at the Apollo Victoria Theatre.
Review: GONE TOO FAR!, Theatre Royal Stratford East Photo
Review: GONE TOO FAR!, Theatre Royal Stratford East
Set on a housing estate in South London, the piece sees two brothers being sent out to the shops by their mother. Yemi was born and raised in England while Ikudayisi has just moved from Nigeria. The cultural clash is striking and, while the text has been slightly modernised with coups like the addition of face masks, 15 years are a long time and the racial discourse has somewhat become more sophisticated since then.
Monkey Barrel Announces First 2023 Fringe Shows Photo
Monkey Barrel Announces First 2023 Fringe Shows
Fresh from their stand-out 2022 programme, the award-winning Edinburgh comedy club welcomes some new faces, some familiar favourites, and its pick of the best acts from the Scottish circuit.
Stage and TV Star Paul OGrady Dies Aged 67 Photo
Stage and TV Star Paul O'Grady Dies Aged 67
Stage star, presenter and comedian Paul O'Grady has died at the age of 67. He died 'unexpectedly but peacefully' on Tuesday evening, his husband Andre Portasio said in a statement. 

More Hot Stories For You


Photos: First Look at Sebastien Torkia, Sally Ann Triplett & More in BERLUSCONI A NEW MUSICALPhotos: First Look at Sebastien Torkia, Sally Ann Triplett & More in BERLUSCONI A NEW MUSICAL
March 28, 2023

Get a first look at photos of BERLUSCONI A NEW MUSICAL at Southwark Playhouse Elephant.
Further Details Set For the Next Season of the Takeover at the King's Head TheatreFurther Details Set For the Next Season of the Takeover at the King's Head Theatre
March 28, 2023

The King's Head Theatre has announced further details of A QUEER INTERROGATION, the second season of the Takeover, curated by Guest Artistic Director Tom Ratcliffe, playing at the iconic Islington pub theatre 19 April – 14 May.
The ENO Presents Górecki's Critical Sensation SYMPHONY OF SORROWFUL SONGThe ENO Presents Górecki's Critical Sensation SYMPHONY OF SORROWFUL SONG
March 28, 2023

This April, closing the main stage season at the London Coliseum, the English National Opera (ENO) presents Henryk Górecki's Symphony of Sorrowful Songs, the iconic poetic meditation on motherhood and loss.
2.22 - A GHOST STORY Will Transfer to The Apollo Theatre, Beginning In May2.22 - A GHOST STORY Will Transfer to The Apollo Theatre, Beginning In May
March 28, 2023

The critically acclaimed, smash hit, supernatural thriller 2:22 - A Ghost Story will transfer theatres for a record-breaking 5th time  - and its sixth season - to The Apollo Theatre, where it will play a 18 week season beginning on 14 May 2023.
Further Casting Set For THE TIME TRAVELLER'S WIFE: THE MUSICAL in the West EndFurther Casting Set For THE TIME TRAVELLER'S WIFE: THE MUSICAL in the West End
March 28, 2023

Joining the previously announced David Hunter (Henry) and Joanna Woodward (Clare) in the West End cast of The Time Traveller's Wife: The Musical will be Tim Mahendran as Gomez, Hiba Elchikhe as Charisse and Ross Dawes as Henry's Dad. 
share