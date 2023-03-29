Jason Donovan and Peter Andre Will Return to GREASE in the West End

Australian stars Jason Donovan and Peter Andre will return to Jim Jacobs & Warren Casey's iconic musical GREASE at the Dominion Theatre following their highly acclaimed performances last year. Jason will play the role of Teen Angel at certain performances from 14 August to 28 October. Peter will play the roles of Vince Fontaine and Teen Angel at certain performances from 29 August to 19 October. As previously announced, Louise Redknapp will play Teen Angel from 2 June to 29 July, excluding Mondays. Patrons are advised to check the website for specific dates.

Colin Ingram is also happy to announce the full cast joining previously announced 2022 returning cast members Dan Partridge as Danny, Olivia Moore as Sandy and Jocasta Almgill as Rizzo. Soloman Davy will play Kenickie, Callum Henderson will play Roger, Katie Brace will play Jan, 2022 returning cast members Jake Reynolds and Ellie Kingdon will play Doody and Marty respectively, George Michaelides will play Sonny, Olivia Foster-Browne will play Frenchy, Jayd'n Tyrone will play Eugene, Chloe Saunders will play Patty Simcox, Katie Dunsden will play Cha Cha, Liam McHugh will play Johnny Casino, Darren Bennett will play Vince Fontaine and Teen Angel at certain performances and Rachel Stanley will play Miss Lynch. Also in the cast are Michael Anderson, Alicia Belgrade, Kirsty Ingram, Jordan Isaac, D'Mia Lindsay-Walker, Carly Miles, Luke Redmore, Samuel Routley, Darcey Simmons, Sario Solomon, Joshua Steel and Allana Taylor.

GREASE is directed by Nikolai Foster and choreographed by Dame Arlene Phillips.

Jason Donovan first appeared as Scott Robinson in the hit Australian series Neighbours in the 1980s. He then followed on as a recording artist and had several hit songs in the late 1980s. His album Ten Good Reasons was the best-selling album of 1989. His hit songs included Too Many Broken Hearts, Especially For You (with Kylie Minogue), Any Dream Will Do, Sealed With A Kiss, and many more. On stage, he had a record-breaking run in Joseph and the Technicolor Dreamcoat and subsequently starred in The Rocky Horror Show, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, The Sound of Music, Annie Get Your Gun, The King's Speech, Million Dollar Quartet, Jeff Wayne's The War Of The Worlds and Chicago. In autumn 2021, Jason undertook his first solo music concert in five years with his 'Even More Good Reasons' Tour which he performed whilst also filming the BBC hit show Not Going Out. Jason's recent TV credits also include ITV's Dial M for Middlesbrough and Dave's Meet the Richardsons. In 2019 and 2021, Jason spent the summer months at The London Palladium as Pharaoh in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat and in 2022 starred in the nationwide tour taking the show to venues throughout the UK. He can currently be seen playing Dr Frank-N-Furter in cult classic Rocky Horror Picture Show at the Theatre Royal Sydney in Australia.

Peter Andre has achieved immense success over the years with many No1 hit singles and international awards.

Now a global media star, Peter has diversified into film, theatre and television, as well as continuing to tour all over the world. 2023 sees Peter celebrating an incredible 30 years in show business and he is currently on a UK tour: Peter Andre 30.

In 2022, GREASE was seen by over 500,000 people in the West End, making it the Dominion Theatre's most successful summer run since We Will Rock You. GREASE recently received 4 WhatsOnStage Award nominations for Best Musical Revival, Best Choreography for Arlene Phillips and Best Supporting Performer in a Musical for original cast members Jocasta Almgill and Paul French.

This production of GREASE is dedicated to the memory of Olivia Newton-John, who sadly passed away in August 2022.

GREASE originally opened in Chicago in 1971, followed by a move to Broadway in 1972, where it received seven Tony Award nominations, including one for Best Musical. During the show's eight-year run at the time, little known actors including Peter Gallagher, Patrick Swayze and John Travolta all appeared in the production, with Richard Gere understudying many roles before going on to star as Danny Zuko in the 1973 London premiere. GREASE was first performed at the Dominion Theatre in 1993 before transferring to the Cambridge Theatre in 1996. It returned to the West End, opening at the Piccadilly Theatre in 2007.

The 1978 film adaptation starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John is the fourth highest-grossing live action musical of all time. The musical features beloved songs, including Summer Nights, Greased Lightnin', Hopelessly Devoted To You and You're The One That I Want.

GREASE has designs by Colin Richmond, orchestrations and musical supervision by Sarah Travis, lighting design by Ben Cracknell, sound design by Tom Marshall and Richard Brooker, video and projection design by Douglas O'Connell and casting by David Grindrod CDG.

This production of GREASE is produced by Colin Ingram for InTheatre Productions, Donovan Mannato, Playing Field, Gavin Kalin, and Curve.