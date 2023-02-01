Janis Joplin's Summer of Love Takes Over the Old Red Lion With TOMORROW MAY BE MY LAST

The award-winning Tomorrow May Be My Last returns to the historic Old Red Lion Theatre by popular demand for an unprecedented three-month residency complete a Woodstock vibe in the main pub, pre and post show. In an era of oppression, rebellion, evolution and enlightenment, this is the story of a small-town girl's remarkable journey, from an adolescent outcast to a musical icon. With an incredible live band on stage, original music and a true rock feel, Tomorrow May Be My Last features all the elements of a West End show in an intimate, affordable setting with a complimentary Southern Comfort cocktail with every ticket!

The true essence of the legendary 1960's rock star Janis Joplin is captured and channelled by the critically-acclaimed, renowned singer-songwriter and actor Collette Cooper, in this one-woman story with a breath-taking live band and a whole host of surprises thrown in for good measure.

Set against the backdrop of a Woodstock-vibe music festival in the height of the Summer of Love and backstage in her dressing room, Tomorrow May Be My Last marks a key moment in Janis Joplin's all too brief existence: Collette Cooper's embodiment of the psychedelic rock idol is deep and complex, painted with dark humour and glimmers of hope that candidly reveal Joplin's troubled genius. Janis was a pioneer on many fronts: musically, socially and politically and the themes of the play resonate profoundly in today's world. It is an uplifting, eye-opening, off-the-scale feel good factor production.

Nominated for four Off West End Awards, including Best Musical Production and Best Leading Actor, and winner of the London Pub Theatre Standing Ovation Award for Best Solo Show written by Performer, this astounding production features all of Joplin's greatest hits (alongside original material), with a performance from Cooper, who also wrote and directed the play, that will take you on the biggest emotional roller-coaster and featuring some of the UK's best session musicians - TSP - the result is a charged atmosphere, filled with liberal euphoria! And the show doesn't end there. The festival vibe continues downstairs in the bar with live music where you can get your freak on throughout the night. Out of sight, man!