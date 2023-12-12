Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards

James Dacre Launches New Company - Living Productions

James Dacre launches new production company, Living Productions, focusing on theater, music, and arts.

By: Dec. 12, 2023

James Dacre Launches New Company - Living Productions

Following a celebrated decade as Artistic Director at Royal & Derngate, James Dacre has announced the launch of a new production company – LIVING PRODUCTIONS – which will champion exceptional writers, composers, actors and creatives by developing and producing their work…

Living Theatre develops drama and musical theatre for stage production

LIVING MUSIC creates concert and opera performances and festival experiences 

LIVING ARTS focuses on podcasts, albums, radio plays, live broadcasts and films

Living Theatre Productions is creating new work for the stage by artists including Anna Zeigler, Bola Agbaje, Anthony McCarten, Roy Williams, Ralph Fiennes, Tanika Gupta, Mike Poulton and Conrad Murray alongside re-imaginations of several classic plays. 

Living Music Productions created a concert at Bold Tendencies in September of Derek Jarman's Modern Nature with spoken word by Tilda Swinton, Giles Terera, Jessie Buckley and Samuel Barnett and music by Valgeir Sigurðsson, Max Richter and Donna McKevitt. It is further developing this work alongside projects with musicians including Jack Peñate, Rianne Walther, Peter Gregson, Jessica Walker and Orlando Gough

Living Arts Productions is creating work for film, radio, broadcast and podcast, including Alecky Blythe's Family Business with music by Adam Cork on BBC Radio 4 (to be broadcast and launched on BBC Sounds worldwide in March 2024) and acting as Executive and Creative Producer on Sophie Fiennes' feature film adaptation of Ralph Fiennes' Four Quartets which recently premiered at Santa Barbara International Film Festival and is now available to watch on BBC iPlayer and in select cinemas worldwide. 

More information can be found at www.livingproductions.co.uk

