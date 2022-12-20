James Barnes Returns With THE BALLERINA at VAULT Festival

With the highly anticipated VAULT Festival kicking off 2023 it has been announced that James Barnes will return with The Ballerina after its cancellation due to the Covid-19 pandemic. From leading theatre company Khaos and based on a true story, this ground-breaking production explores a refreshing take on what contemporary western audiences perceive as the African diplomatic class. The show was previously critically acclaimed at Theaterlab New York City in early 2019 and is a revolutionary narrative fused with immersive storytelling and larger than life characters. The Ballerina places the African continent at the centre of that discussion and exposes the fallacies of Democracy as a one-size-fits-all solution.

Directed by James Barnes (Barbie Comes to Tea, Talawa; Wolf and Dog, Young Vic ) and written by Anne Sophie-Marie, The Ballerina creates agency for a more diverse and introspective range of storytelling that audiences can be a part of. The full cast largely returns for the limited run - with Edward Nkom (Years and Years, BBC; Doctors, BBC) as Pacifique, Adi Alfa (The Sypce of Life, Precision Aerial Film Works; Cranston and The Lynching by Jackie Walker) and Dominique Little (Sold By Mama, The Camden Fringe Festival/The Hope Theatre) as Colin.

James Barnes, director and co-founder of Khaos comments, Experimenting with Artaud's theatre of cruelty, we explore themes of violence that are unapologetic, inviting the audience to question their deeper beliefs in the society we inhabit. We're living in a time where despite having access to a world of information, we're still very unaware of the reality of global politics. And this ignorance in the form of a vote, contributes to the very cycles of violence (seen and unseen) that we wish to stop. Through the character of Pacifique, you're introduced to the walking amalgamation of Paul Kagame,

Andre Leon Talley and Karl Lagerfeld. A sophisticated, cultured tactician that aims to win

where all others have failed. The Ballerina celebrates the individuality of blackness...

redefining Africanism imagery for a new generation.

The Ballerina is Joseph Conrad's Heart of Darkness meets Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Thrown into a cell and accused of conspiring to overthrow the government, Colin fights back with wit and great British banter. Faced with infamous master interrogator Pacifique Muamba, the young diplomat is about to be painfully re-educated and taken to the brink of madness.

Going against a stereotypical narrative, the antagonist Pacifique becomes the protagonist, subverting traditional theatrical conventions. The Ballerina is Shakespearean in its proportions, redefining African imagery and leading Khaos' charge as a new voice in the art world.

Khaos is an artist-led theatre company based in London and Miami founded by actors for actors, producing world-class theatre for a global audience. Their immersive theatrical experience The Ballerina first debuted at Theaterlab New York City in early 2019 and due to its critical acclaim, was selected to close London's VAULT Festival 2020. Due to the pandemic, the run was delayed until now.