Jack Whitehall Will Host Benefit in Support of Diabetes UK at the Savoy Theatre Next Month

Jack will be joined by some of the UK's top comedians to be announced at a later date.

Nov. 23, 2022  
Internationally renowned comedian and actor Jack Whitehall is to host a benefit gig in aid of Diabetes UK for one night only at London's glittering Savoy Theatre. Jack will be joined by some of the UK's top comedians to be announced at a later date.

On Monday 19th December, join Jack and special guests for a unique night of stand-up comedy in aid of Diabetes UK. Ticketmaster presale tickets will be available on Thursday 24th November and general on sale tickets will be available on Friday 25th November via Ticketmaster, ATG Tickets and to Jack's website subscribers.


Jack said, "Very excited to announce a very special fundraiser event to raise money for a charity very important to Roxy and I. The lineup up for this show is shaping up to be INSANE! So grab a ticket while you can."


Jack Whitehall is an award-winning comedian, actor, presenter and writer. His recent film credits include co-starring in Disney's Jungle Cruise alongside Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt (summer 2021) and co-starring in Paramount's Clifford The Big Red Dog (winter 2021). Jack's TV credits include five series of hit Netflix show Travels with my Father, BBC's Bad Education, co-starring in the BBC adaption of Decline and Fall and playing the role of JP in C4's critically acclaimed Fresh Meat,

In addition, Jack has appeared three times on the Royal Variety Performance, including becoming the youngest ever host in 2015 and he has also hosted numerous prestigious awards including the Brit Awards, the British Fashion Awards and the GQ Awards. An acclaimed comedian, in 2019/20 Jack toured his fifth and biggest ever stand up show, Stood Up, around arenas in the UK, Australia and Dubai, which was also filmed for Netflix.



